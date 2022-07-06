|
06.07.2022 12:55:00
Broadridge Appoints Tyler Derr as Chief Technology Officer
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Tyler Derr has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) effective July 1, 2022. In this role, he will serve as the senior-most technology officer in Broadridge's delivery of world-class SaaS and other service offerings to leading financial services clients. He will be responsible for overseeing Broadridge's global technology teams including enterprise-wide software engineering, product delivery, architecture, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and technology operations.
"Tyler has been instrumental in taking our technology capability to the next level as we scale to become the leading global Fintech serving Governance, Capital Markets, and Wealth and Investment Management," said Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer of Broadridge. "Tyler's vision and proven ability to build high performing teams will be invaluable as we continue to evolve Broadridge to the next phase of technology leadership and growth for clients, shareholders, and associates."
Mr. Derr said, "It's an exciting time to become the next CTO of Broadridge. We are executing our vision of becoming the leading technology partner for our clients by delivering innovative solutions based on a modern componentized architecture that continues to continuously grow our interoperability and scalability. That evolution is allowing us to drive ever increasing value to clients while building great careers for the most talented technology associates in the industry."
In his new role, Mr. Derr will report directly to CEO Tim Gokey. Mr. Derr has been with Broadridge for 10 years as CTO and later Chief Administrative Officer for Broadridge's Global Technology and Operations (GTO) business. In 2021, Tyler was recognized by The Financial Technology Report as the top ranked FinTech Product Executive for his vision, business acumen and leadership across teams. Most recently, he has focused on Broadridge's industry-leading wealth initiative. Prior to joining Broadridge, Mr. Derr worked at Oppenheimer, as the CTO for the global tax business of H&R Block, and in private equity.
Mr. Derr succeeds John Hogan who served in this role since 2014 and earlier this year requested to transition to a new leadership role. Mr. Hogan will advise Mr. Gokey and Mr. Derr in his new role and continue his firmwide roles on Risk and Capital Committees and oversee Broadridge's India Operations reporting to Mr. Gokey.
About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries.
For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.
Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
+ 1 516-472-5129
Edings.thibault@broadridge.com
Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
+1 212-918-6966
Gregg.rosenberg@broadridge.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-appoints-tyler-derr-as-chief-technology-officer-301581044.html
SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: Broadridge Financial Solutions legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.22
|Ausblick: Broadridge Financial Solutions legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Broadridge Financial Solutions, inc (BR) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Broadridge Financial Solutions legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShs
|146,00
|1,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX schließt mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX beendet die Sitzung deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende fester
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag zum Handelsende mit deutlichen Gewinnen. An den asiatischen Börsen endete der Handel am Donnerstag mit Pluszeichen.