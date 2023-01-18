|
Broadridge Extends Digital Wealth Platform Partnership with IGM Financial
IG Wealth Management will leverage Broadridge's R.Broker solution to optimize advisor team productivity and enrich client experience
NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the wealth management industry furthers its digital transformation journey, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced IG Wealth Management ("IG"), part of the IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) family of companies, has signed a multi-year contract extension to IG's use of Broadridge's R.Broker solution, a component of the Broadridge Wealth Platform.
"Building on a successful five-year partnership, Broadridge is thrilled to expand our relationship with a company that shares our commitment to digital transformation," said Karin Yorfido, General Manager, Global Technology and Operations Canada, at Broadridge. "The Broadridge R.Broker Wealth solution provides IG with enterprise-wide benefits through streamlined operations, timely access to market product advantages and the ability to consistently offer products and services across any channel. IG is well positioned to continue to grow its business with the continuous wealth innovation provided through the Broadridge solution."
With a flexible, scalable platform powered by an aggregated data layer, the Broadridge Wealth Platform is an open, component-based ecosystem designed to help firms drive innovation, perform more effectively at scale and deliver a digital, modernized client and advisor experience.
Broadridge's R.Broker solution provides digital, front-to-back full-service capabilities for IIROC and MFDA advisors on a single unified platform. The solution optimizes financial advisor productivity by creating an enriched client experience and digitized enterprise-wide operations. IG will continue to expand its deployment of Broadridge's capabilities, including core record keeping, regulatory and innovative capabilities for STP processing across currencies, dealers, regulations and jurisdictions.
"This extended partnership furthers IG's ongoing digital transformation as we advance our technology infrastructure to best serve the financial needs of Canadians and engage with industry-leading organizations to provide best-in-class technology solutions for our clients," said Mike Dibden, Chief Operating Officer, IGM Financial Inc.
With Broadridge's R.Broker solution as a foundational enabler of its wealth management business, IG will continue to transform the way in which it provides investment solutions, product offerings and customer service excellence across its family of companies.About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.
For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.
