Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) ("BNL” or the "Company”) today announced the income tax allocation of 2021 common stock dividends, as shown in the table below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment of any BNL dividends received.

Common Stock – CUSIP number 11135E203 (1)

FORM 1099-DIV

Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 2b

Box 3

Box 5

Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Dividends

Qualified Dividends

Capital Gain Distributions

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain

Nondividend Distributions (2)

Section 199A Dividends

12/31/2020

01/15/2021

$0.25

$0.1526399

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0973601

$0.1526399

03/31/2021

04/15/2021

$0.25

$0.1526399

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0973601

$0.1526399

06/30/2021

07/15/2021

$0.255

$0.1556927

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0993073

$0.1556927

09/30/2021

10/15/2021

$0.255

$0.1556927

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0993073

$0.1556927

  1. On March 20, 2021, the Company automatically converted each share of Class A Common Stock into one share of Common Stock. Immediately upon and concurrent with such conversion, no shares of Class A Common Stock remained issued or outstanding. Effective March 22, 2021, all shares of Common Stock were listed and freely tradeable on the NYSE under the ticker "BNL”. The Common Stock and Class A Common Stock are collectively referred to as the Company’s "common stock”.
  2. Return of Capital.

Class A Common Stock – CUSIP number 11135E104 (1)

FORM 1099-DIV

Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 2b

Box 3

Box 5

Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Dividends

Qualified Dividends

Capital Gain Distributions

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain

Nondividend Distributions (2)

Section 199A Dividends

12/31/2020

01/15/2021

$0.25

$0.1526399

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0973601

$0.1526399

  1. On March 20, 2021, the Company automatically converted each share of Class A Common Stock into one share of Common Stock. Immediately upon and concurrent with such conversion, no shares of Class A Common Stock remained issued or outstanding. Effective March 22, 2021, all shares of Common Stock were listed and freely tradeable on the NYSE under the ticker "BNL”. The Common Stock and Class A Common Stock are collectively referred to as the Company’s "common stock”.
  2. Return of Capital.

About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

BNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2021, BNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 696 individual net leased commercial properties with 695 properties in 42 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

