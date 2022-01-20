Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) ("BNL” or the "Company”) today announced the income tax allocation of 2021 common stock dividends, as shown in the table below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment of any BNL dividends received.

Common Stock – CUSIP number 11135E203 (1)

FORM 1099-DIV Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends Capital Gain Distributions Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain Nondividend Distributions (2) Section 199A Dividends 12/31/2020 01/15/2021 $0.25 $0.1526399 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0973601 $0.1526399 03/31/2021 04/15/2021 $0.25 $0.1526399 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0973601 $0.1526399 06/30/2021 07/15/2021 $0.255 $0.1556927 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0993073 $0.1556927 09/30/2021 10/15/2021 $0.255 $0.1556927 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0993073 $0.1556927

On March 20, 2021, the Company automatically converted each share of Class A Common Stock into one share of Common Stock. Immediately upon and concurrent with such conversion, no shares of Class A Common Stock remained issued or outstanding. Effective March 22, 2021, all shares of Common Stock were listed and freely tradeable on the NYSE under the ticker "BNL”. The Common Stock and Class A Common Stock are collectively referred to as the Company’s "common stock”. Return of Capital.

Class A Common Stock – CUSIP number 11135E104 (1)

FORM 1099-DIV Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends Capital Gain Distributions Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain Nondividend Distributions (2) Section 199A Dividends 12/31/2020 01/15/2021 $0.25 $0.1526399 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0973601 $0.1526399

On March 20, 2021, the Company automatically converted each share of Class A Common Stock into one share of Common Stock. Immediately upon and concurrent with such conversion, no shares of Class A Common Stock remained issued or outstanding. Effective March 22, 2021, all shares of Common Stock were listed and freely tradeable on the NYSE under the ticker "BNL”. The Common Stock and Class A Common Stock are collectively referred to as the Company’s "common stock”. Return of Capital.

About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

BNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2021, BNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 696 individual net leased commercial properties with 695 properties in 42 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005938/en/