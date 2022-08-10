|
10.08.2022 22:01:00
Broadstone Net Lease Provides Update on Q3 2022 Acquisitions Activity
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL), ("BNL”), continues to build and evaluate a robust pipeline of potential investment opportunities predominantly focused on industrial, healthcare, restaurant, and retail asset classes. Today, BNL provided an update on third quarter acquisitions activity. Subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we closed an additional $80.2 million of acquisitions and currently have $367.8 million of properties under control, inclusive of two direct industrial sale-leaseback transactions covering 11 assets for over $290 million. BNL defines properties under control as under contract or executed letter of intent.
About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.
BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of June 30, 2022, BNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 764 individual commercial properties with 757 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office commercial property types.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005761/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Broadstone Net Lease Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Broadstone Net Lease Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien zeigen letztendlich nach oben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich kaum. An den US-Börsen werden Zuschläge beobachtet. Am Donnerstag zeigten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen in Grün.