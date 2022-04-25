Broadview Group Acquires Certified Waste Solutions

ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview"), a leader in direct middle-market investing, announced today its investment in Certified Waste Solutions ("Certified" or the "Company") in conjunction with EXI Investment Partners ("EXI"), management, and other co-investors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1977, Certified has more than four decades of expertise providing commercial and industrial recycling and waste solution services in Southern California. With processing facilities in Anaheim, CA and San Diego, CA, the Company collects recovered paper from a diverse set of blue-chip suppliers in commercial and industrial end-markets. The Company also provides holistic waste management consulting services for industrial, office, and retail customers aimed at diverting landfill waste, adhering to local regulations, and attaining zero waste initiatives.

"Thanks to Certified's existing leadership team and legacy in their markets, the Company has earned a fantastic reputation among its existing suppliers and customers." said Clay Hunter, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Broadview. "Certified will continue to benefit from the increasing use of recovered paper in containerboard production throughout the world, increasing recycling regulations, and positive trends in corporate sustainability goals. In response to the changing macro-environment, Certified established its waste solutions offering to help companies navigate ever-changing waste regulations and ESG initiatives. We've been very impressed by the team's entrepreneurial mindset over the past several years and we're thrilled to partner with them for the next stage of growth."

"The teams at Broadview and EXI bring tremendous investing experience, support, and resources to the table to help us accelerate our growth," said Justin Dalton, Certified's CEO. "Both groups share our strategic vision to grow Certified via initiatives to further create value for our suppliers and customers while also pursuing strategic acquisitions. Building something special can take time. Broadview's permanent capital base and resulting long-term and flexible approach were clear differentiators as we thought about the ideal profile for our next partner."

ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC

Broadview Group Holdings, LLC invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in commercial and industrial products, specialty distribution, commercial and industrial services, and food and agriculture businesses. Broadview's permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with its partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries. For more information, please visit www.broadviewgroup.com.

ABOUT EXI INVESTMENT PARTNERS

EXI Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in high cash-flowing, well-managed businesses with substantial unrealized growth opportunities. EXI seeks to build enduring and compounding value over an extended timeframe with small and mid-size industrial and business service companies. The founding partners of EXI have more than 60 years of collective private equity experience and a track record of successfully growing companies of this nature.

