Broadview Group Adds Additional Team Members

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 25, 2023 -- Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview" or the "Company"), a leader in direct middle-market investing, is excited to announce the addition of two new members to the team, Andrew Lorenz and Peter Fisher.

Andrew joins Broadview as Vice President, Finance and Accounting, to lead the Company's finance, accounting and certain administrative functions. Prior to Broadview, Andrew held various accounting and finance roles at Xplor Technologies, Centene Corporation, and Ernst & Young. In his most recent role as group finance controller at Xplor Technologies, a private-equity backed provider of enterprise software and payment processing solutions, he was responsible for the financial consolidation of the business and led the accounting team for the corporate division. Andrew began his career with Ernst & Young in its audit practice before transitioning to a transaction services role with a heavy emphasis on data analytics, and earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accountancy at the University of Missouri.

Peter joins Broadview as an Associate after spending two years working in the investment banking group at Truist Securities in New York City. While at Truist Securities, Peter supported the biopharma and medtech coverage areas, primarily focusing on M&A advisory assignments. Peter earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance from Ohio State University. Peter will provide additional support to execute Broadview's direct investing strategy.

"We are extremely pleased to have both Andrew and Peter join Broadview. Andrew's track record and experience will be critical in leading accounting and finance initiatives across the Company and supporting our portfolio companies. Peter has a demonstrated track record of excellence in his prior role, is a great cultural fit, and we look forward to his continued success here at Broadview," said Clay Hunter, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Broadview. "Both Andrew and Peter's experience and contributions will be invaluable as we continue to grow the firm and partner with successful, growth-oriented businesses."

ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC

Broadview Group Holdings, LLC invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, business services, and B2B food and agriculture businesses. Our permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with our partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.

