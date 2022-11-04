|
04.11.2022 14:16:00
Broadview Group Adds Jack Gries as Associate
ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview"), a leader in direct middle-market investing, is excited to announce the addition of Jack Gries to the investment team.
Jack joins Broadview as an Associate after spending the past three years working in the Middle Market M&A group at BMO Capital Markets ("BMO"). While at BMO, Jack supported the execution of M&A transactions across various industries, including specialty distribution, industrials and industrial services, branded consumer products, B2B food, multi-unit retail, restaurants, software-as-a-service, and business services. Jack has a strong M&A skill set and will play an integral role in the execution of the direct investing strategy.
"We are thrilled to have Jack join Broadview at a pivotal point in the firm's trajectory. Jack has highly relevant transactional experience that has been immediately accretive to the team," said Clay Hunter, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Broadview. "By building out the core pillars of our direct investments team, we are well positioned to execute on our investment strategy in partnering with successful, growth-oriented business owners to build meaningful and sustainable long-term value."ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC
Broadview Group Holdings, LLC invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, business services, and B2B food and agriculture businesses. Our permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with our partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.
Contact: contact@broadviewgroup.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadview-group-adds-jack-gries-as-associate-301668069.html
SOURCE Broadview Group Holdings, LLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten fallen stark aus: Wall Street letztendlich im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- Kurssprung in Hongkong
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen den letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr freundlich ab. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zum Wochenausklang uneinheitlich, kräftig nach oben ging es jedoch an den chinesischen Märkten.