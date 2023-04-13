Broadview, IL launches first mobile payment option for parking with Passport

Village tourists and residents can now use the Passport Parking app to pay for and manage on and off-street parking

BROADVIEW, Ill. , April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with mobility software and payments company Passport, the Village of Broadview has introduced its first mobile payment option for parking. The Passport Parking application, powered by Passport, allows parkers to seamlessly pay for and extend their parking sessions from their smartphones. Passport's technology also enables the Village to access parking insights and data and to operate more efficiently.

After downloading the free Passport Parking app from the App Store or Google Play , a user simply enters the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones.

"The Village of Broadview aims to build a community that promotes sustainability and equitability, and Passport is helping to support these initiatives through its technology," says Mayor Katrina Thompson. "With the launch of Passport Parking, we can provide our parkers with additional payment options, and our operations will benefit from more streamlined processes in our day-to-day operations, allowing us to focus on the needs of our community."

More than 800 cities, private operators and universities trust Passport's digital mobility platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital parking permits and mobility management. Other cities that partner Passport to manage their parking and mobility needs include Chicago, Evanston and Oak Park.

"Passport's platform provides cities with infinite insights so they can implement better policies that positively impact their surrounding environment," says Jake Breig, Passport account executive. "We are thrilled to team up with the Village of Broadview and to enhance the user experience through our technology."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami.

