Brockhaus Technologies AG: Annual General Meeting approves sale of stake in Bikeleasing Group by large majority Extraordinary General Meeting approves the sale of the Bikeleasing stake to DECATHLON PULSE SAS

Enterprise Value of Bikeleasing at €525 million

Pro rata purchase price attributable to Brockhaus Technologies expected to amount to approx. €240 million after preliminary transaction costs and taxes

Frankfurt am Main, February 26, 2026. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “Brockhaus Technologies” or the “Company”) today approved by a large majority (approx. 98.05% of the votes cast) the sale of approx. 52% of the shares in BLS Beteiligungs GmbH (“Bikeleasing”), which are indirectly held by the Company via BCM Erste Beteiligungs GmbH, to DECATHLON PULSE SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary of the France-based global sports brand DECATHLON.



The transaction is based on a share purchase agreement signed on December 23, 2025. The agreement stipulates an Enterprise Value for the Bikeleasing Group of €525 million. Based on the financial figures of the Bikeleasing Group as of September 30, 2025, this corresponds to an EBITDA multiple of approx. 11x based on the last twelve months’ EBITDA.



Based on an illustrative calculation as of September 30, 2025, the pro rata purchase price attributable to Brockhaus Technologies for the shares sold would amount to approx. €240 million after preliminary transaction costs and taxes. The final purchase price will be determined at closing of the transaction in accordance with a customary closing accounts mechanism, based on the Bikeleasing Group’s cash and cash equivalents, financial liabilities and net working capital at that time.



“With the resolution passed by the Extraordinary General Meeting, a key condition for the successful completion of the transaction has been fulfilled. We are pleased with the strong support from our shareholders and are confident that DECATHLON PULSE SAS, as an internationally renowned company, will fulfill the remaining regulatory requirements as part of the ownership control procedure in a timely manner. Subject to the still pending approval by BaFin, closing of the transaction is currently expected in the second quarter of 2026. No decision has yet been made regarding the use of the sale proceeds. However, it is certain that the sale proceeds will be deployed with the aim of further increasing shareholder value. Subject to further analysis, potential options include in particular share buybacks, dividend distributions or additional M&A transactions, as well as a combination of such measures”, commented Marco Brockhaus, Founder and CEO of Brockhaus Technologies AG.



About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For more information, please visit: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/en/



