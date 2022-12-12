Broken Sound Club Appoints Greg Devino as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer

The hospitality innovator will help usher in a new era for the luxury members-club with a multimillion-dollar renovation and newly rebuilt 18-hole golf course.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken Sound Club, South Florida's most exclusive and sought after private residential members club, is thrilled to welcome Greg Devino as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. With Devino's appointment, he will help pioneer a new era of luxury, elevating the residential membership club experience with unique and innovative offerings. Currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation, Broken Sound Club is set to revolutionize the traditional Boca Raton community and set the standard for modern day membership clubs.

"I am honored to join the Broken Sound Club team during this transformative time," says Devino. "I look forward to bringing my past hospitality expertise to the table to create luxury experiences for our members that are non-traditional and have never been done before in the membership club space. Dovetailing with the multimillion-dollar refresh, we'll be introducing groundbreaking programming and amenities that are certain to make Broken Sound Club the most desirable of residential communities."

Featuring an expansive 131,000 square feet clubhouse including five new dining outlets, 14,500 square feet of event space, top of the line pro golf and tennis shops, and a PGA golf course designed by world-renowned Rees Jones, Broken Sound Club transcends conventional membership clubs with unparalleled community offerings. Boasting a state-of-the-art on-site spa, becoming the first ever membership club with an exclusive Soul Cycle partnership, partnering with high-end brands including Bad Birdie and Lululemon, and offering one-of-a-kind experiences for residents are just a few of the ways Devino is evolving the membership club space.

A hospitality industry veteran, Devino has spent the last 12 years working in various hospitality roles across the country. He started his hospitality career as a Banquet Manager at The Boca Raton Resort & Club. He entered the ultra-luxury hospitality space as a Meetings and Special Events Manager at Forbes Five Star Five Diamond - The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. He held leadership roles at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach. During his tenure he helped open The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbor, The Miami Beach EDITION, The Sanya EDITION, The Shanghai EDITION, The Toyoko EDITION, & The West Hollywood EDITION. Devino joined The New York EDITION as the Director of Catering Sales and was a pre-opening executive team member at one of the largest openings for the brand at The Times Square EDITION. Devino was most recently General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of Glen Ridge Country Club in New Jersey.

Throughout his tenure, Devino has received several accolades including A President's Circle Award in 2016. Devino earned a Bachelor of Science Business Administration, Management and Finance degree at University of New York - College of Staten Island.

About Broken Sound Club

A 5-Star Platinum Club located in Boca Raton, Broken Sound Club is known as the "friendly" club for its signature blend of warmth, elegance, and genuine hospitality. The award-winning, private, gated golf and country club community offers a choice of 28 lushly landscaped intimate residential villages, each with its own character. All are just minutes away from the main clubhouse with indoor and outdoor dining, two GEO Certified™ and Audubon Sanctuary Certified signature golf courses, a two-acre resort-style poolscape with bistro, a 38,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, and tennis center with 23 Har Tru tennis courts and 4 asphalt C-layer plex cushion pickleball courts.

