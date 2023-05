Brokers’ take: Analysts positive on Cromwell E-Reit on attractive distribution yield, stable operating metrics

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

ANALYSTS continue to be positive on Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) for the Reit’s stable operating performance and long-term plans to transform its portfolio.In separate reports, research teams from DBS Group Research, RHB and UBS maintained “buy” on the Europe-focused Reit. Their target prices remain unchanged. DBS’ target price stands at 2.10 euros, implying a potential upside of 38.2 per cent from Cromwell E-Reit’s last trading price of 1.52 euros as at 3.09 pm on Wednesday (May 17).RHB has a 2.15-euro target on the counter, implying an upside of 41.4 per cent, while UBS’s target is 2.17 euros, implying a potential upside of 42.8 per cent. Both RHB and UBS noted the Reit’s attractive distribution yields, estimated at around 10.6 per cent to 11 per cent. “The Reit’s consistent historical operating performance and portfolio rebalancing track record lend confidence that it will emerge stronger from current market challenges in the eurozone,” said RHB.