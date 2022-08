Brokers’ take: CGS-CIMB cuts Supermax target price over bleak earnings outlook 

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

CGS-CIMB has lowered its target price on Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange-listed Supermax Corp to RM0.50 from RM0.94 previously as the research house believes the “worst is yet to come” after the latex glove conglomerate’s latest set of earnings missed expectations. It maintains its “reduce” call on the stock, and is expecting weaker earnings going forward due to the current oversupply situation in the global glove industry. The research house has cut its FY2023-2024 earnings per share forecast by 25.3 to 71.7 per cent to account for lower sales volume and further weakness in average selling prices (ASPs). In a report on Tuesday (Aug 23), analyst Walter Aw attributed Supermax’s Q4 declines in both ASPs and sales volume to further stiffening of competition in the glove sector.