Brokers’ take: CGS-CIMB raises Grab target to US$4.10 as sentiment on business model improves

CGS-CIMB has raised its target price on Singapore-based Grab to US$4.10 from US$3.60, following a strong read-through of the group’s Q2 results, along with its competitor Uber. The results enhanced the research house’s perception on the economic viability of on-demand services’ business models, it said in a report on Thursday (Aug 25). Its new target price implies a potential upside of 29.3 per cent from the counter’s after-hours closing price of US$3.17 on Thursday. Grab’s shares were up 0.3 per cent, or US$0.01 at the time. Grab on Thursday reported net loss for the second quarter ended June narrowed to US$547 million. Revenue surged to an all-time high of US$321 million, on the back of a 30 per cent growth in gross merchandise value driven by a recovery in its mobility business and continued growth in on-demand delivery.