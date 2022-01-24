|
24.01.2022 05:25:01
Brokers' take: DBS initiates 'buy' on Daiwa House Logistics Trust with S$0.95 TP
DBS Group Research on Monday (Jan 24) initiated coverage on Daiwa House Logistics Trust (DHLT) with a "buy" call and a target price of S$0.95. It believes the pure play logistics real estate investment trust (Reit) has solid fundamentals and a visible timeline for lowering its leverage, which would allow it to embark on acquisitions.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
