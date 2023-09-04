|
04.09.2023 10:03:51
Brokers’ take: Maybank raises target price on AirAsia X as outlook improves for Thai unit
MAYBANK Securities has lifted its price target for AirAsia X to RM3.56 from RM3.01 previously while continuing to rate the Malaysia-listed stock at “buy”. This comes as Thai AirAsia X is expected to contribute to the group’s earnings for the first time from the third quarter of FY2023, after the airline on Aug 31 announced that the Central Bankruptcy Court of Thailand had approved its business rehabilitation plan. The new target price factors in a valuation basis of a price-to-earnings ratio of six times based on FY2024 estimates, versus the previous multiple of 10 times against FY2023 estimates. In a report on Sunday (Sep 3), analyst Yin Shao Yang said he expects Thai AirAsia X to boost its parent group’s earnings by more than 40 per cent in the longer term. He also noted that the fare environment in Thailand is “more favourable” than in Malaysia based on net profit figures reported in H1 FY2023, when Thai AirAsia X’s core net profit was “much higher” than the parent group’s – which at the time derived its entire revenue from Malaysia AirAsia X. As he expects this trend to remain intact in the near term, Yin has raised his core net profit forecast for AirAsia X by 7 per cent in FY2023. The analyst noted that Thai AirAsia X “may not contribute much” to the group’s earnings in Q3, as it has traditionally reported a net loss for this quarter. However, he said the proportion is expected to increase from Q4, as the subsidiary is expected to generate a core net profit then. “We note that Thai AirAsia X’s load factors and fares tend to pick up in Q4 due to the year-end holidays. Thus, we believe it is reasonable to expect Thai AirAsia X to generate a core net loss in Q3 FY2023, but generate a core net profit in Q4 FY2023,” he said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|29,23
|1,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeiertagspause an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt etwas fester -- DAX dreht letztlich leicht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Der DAX konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht halten und schloss moderat im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost legten zum Wochenauftakt zu. An den US-Börsen wurde am Montag aufgrund eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt.