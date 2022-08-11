|
11.08.2022 08:50:24
Brokers’ take: RHB downgrades Apac Realty to ‘neutral’, expects 50% drop in H2 net profit
RHB has downgraded Apac Realty to “neutral” from “buy” with an unchanged target price of S$0.75, following the release of the real estate services provider’s <a href="https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/companies-markets/apac-realty-posts-21-... target="_blank">results for the first half of the fiscal year. </a>
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!