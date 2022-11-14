Brookdale ShopRite and EVgo Unveil New Fast Charging Station

The newly renovated Brookdale ShopRite today hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to debut an EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo) electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station at its 1409 Broad Street parking lot in Bloomfield, NJ.

This EVgo charging station features charging from 100kW up to 350kW and can serve four vehicles simultaneously. The station was supported with funding through the PSE&G Electric Vehicle Charging Program, which is designed to support the deployment of EV chargers for a range of customers. This latest launch is part of a push to install and offer charging stations in communities where ShopRite stores operate. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for EVs and is powered by 100% renewable energy.

"We are excited to work with EVgo to unveil this new charging station for our ShopRite customers and the people of Bloomfield,” said Neil Greenstein, a third-generation grocer and owner and operator of Brookdale ShopRite. "We recently completed an extensive renovation of the Brookdale store, and the next step was providing a fast electric vehicle charging station in our parking lot. At ShopRite, we are always looking for ways to provide the best possible shopping experience for our customers, and making it easier for people to charge their electric vehicles is part of that commitment.”

A family-owned business that has served the local community for more than 50 years, Brookdale ShopRite completed an extensive remodel earlier this year that included storewide upgrades, new departments and fresh food offerings, and the installation of new energy efficient LED lighting and refrigerated cases.

The new EVgo charging station outside the store complements all the great work inside the store and is available to both customers shopping in-store and people in the community.

Greenstein was joined at the ribbon cutting by community leaders and guests, including Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, Bloomfield Mayor Michael J. Venezia, Essex County Commissioner VP Carlos Pomares and Councilman Nicholas Joanow.

"EVgo builds charging stations in convenient locations where drivers can charge their EV while completing their everyday activities, like going to the grocery store,” said Stacy Huston, Director of Portfolio Accounts at EVgo. "As more drivers transition to electric vehicles, EVgo is excited to expand partnerships with site hosts like Brookdale ShopRite to increase access to EV charging and build more infrastructure in communities in New Jersey and beyond.”

ShopRite has supported sustainability efforts – both in stores and communities – for more than four decades and plans to add more electric vehicle charging stations to its stores, enabling additional drivers to go electric with convenient access to public charging. Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm of ShopRite, is working with Wakefern Members and stores to identify locations for new charging stations.

"Wakefern’s electric vehicle charging initiative is important to the cooperative and our supermarket banners. This is an ambitious effort to work with providers to bring this critical infrastructure to many of our stores and communities,” said Andrew Pittel, manager of real estate at Wakefern.

EVgo fast charging stations are compatible with all fast-charge capable EV models currently on the market such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV, GMC Hummer EV, Kia EV6, the Nissan LEAF and more. EV drivers can easily initiate a fast charging session on the network with the EVgo app, EVgo program card (RFID card), EVgo Autocharge+ or credit card. In addition, all drivers with an EVgo account can earn points toward a charging credit through EVgo Rewards™.

The EVgo network has more than 850 public fast charging locations and serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states, including nearly 20 EVgo fast charging locations across the Garden State. New Jersey is a leader in electric vehicle adoption on the East Coast, and public EV fast charging stations are important to helping the state reach its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With hundreds of supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $62 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated more than $35 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through renewable energy certificates. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network features over 850 fast charging locations – currently serving over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states – and continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

