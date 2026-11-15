Brookfield: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 12, 2026, Brookfield (NYSE:BN) reported that distributable earnings, a measure of cash available to shareholders, rose 16% per share year over year. The result highlights how long-duration capital and operational discipline generate cash across changing market conditions. As asset sales recover and capital deployment accelerates, compounding value depends on execution across infrastructure and insurance. Three takeaways from the call stand out for long-term investors.

Management realized $222 million of net carried interest, which represents performance fees earned from successful investments, during the quarter. Brookfield holds $13 billion of unrealized carry that will convert to income as asset monetizations pick up.

In response to volatile interest rates, management limited product repricing in the retirement business to protect profit margins. Rather than chasing volume, Brookfield expanded sales channels into large broker-dealer firms to capture future market share.

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