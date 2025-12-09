Brookfield Asset Management Aktie

Brookfield Asset Management für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0HNRY / ISIN: CA1125851040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.12.2025 12:29:19

Brookfield Asset Management, Qai Collaborates To Build $20 Bln AI Infrastructure JV

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM), Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Qai, a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, to establish a $20 billion joint venture focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure in Qatar and select international markets.

Both the companies will contribute capital and operating expertise to invest in AI infrastructure in the region, including the development of fully integrated AI facilities, to support the country's rapidly expanding digital and AI ecosystem.

The company intends to finance the investment through the recently launched Brookfield Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Fund.

In the pre-market hours, BAM is trading at $53.53, up 0.64 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brookfield Asset Management Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Brookfield Asset Management Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:47 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX schließt höher -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Dienstag freundlich präsentierte, verbuchte auch der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen weitestgehend rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen