Brookfield Business a Aktie

Brookfield Business a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DGQ5 / ISIN: CA11259V1067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.09.2026 03:24:47

Brookfield Asset Management To Acquire Reliance Worldwide In US$2.8 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM, BAM.TO) announced an agreement to acquire 100% of Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC.AX), a global manufacturer of plumbing and heating solutions.

The Reliance Board has unanimously recommended the all-cash proposal of US$3.38 per share to shareholders, who will vote on the agreement. The offer values Reliance at an enterprise value of approximately US$2.8 billion.

Reliance, headquartered in the United States, operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The acquisition highlights Brookfield's continued focus on investing in essential infrastructure and industrial businesses with international scale.

Brookfield confirmed that the investment will be funded through its Brookfield Capital Partners strategy and affiliate Brookfield Business Corporation (BBUC, BBUC.TO).

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder, regulatory, and government approvals. Pending these approvals, the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

RWC.AX was trading at A$4.52 up A$0.19 or 4.39%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brookfield Business Corporation Exchangeable Registered Shs -A- Subordinate Voting When Issued

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Brookfield Business Corporation Exchangeable Registered Shs -A- Subordinate Voting When Issued

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und KI-Bedenken belasten: ATX und DAX schließen leichter -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche gaben im Dienstagshandel etwas nach. Auch die US-Anleger zeigten sich zurückhaltend. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Dienstag rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen