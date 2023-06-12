Brookfield Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation ("Brookfield”) (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that all seven nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Class A Shares”) and all seven nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares ("Class B Shares”) were elected at the company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2023 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the seven directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % M. Elyse Allan 1,059,022,004 99.40 6,437,435 0.60 Angela F. Braly 1,058,854,433 99.38 6,605,006 0.62 Janice Fukakusa 1,050,599,675 98.61 14,859,764 1.39 Maureen Kempston Darkes 1,012,380,185 95.02 53,079,254 4.98 Frank J. McKenna 924,778,987 86.80 140,680,452 13.20 Hutham S. Olayan 1,060,455,241 99.53 5,004,198 0.47 Diana L. Taylor 1,004,437,315 94.27 61,022,124 5.73

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 85,120 Class B Shares for each of the seven directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For %

Jeffrey M. Blidner 100.0 Jack L. Cockwell 100.0 Bruce Flatt 100.0 Brian D. Lawson 100.0 Howard S. Marks 100.0 Rafael Miranda 100.0 Lord O’Donnell 100.0

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn an annualized return of 15%+ for our shareholders.

Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses – Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cash flows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.

We employ a disciplined investment approach, leveraging our global reach and the scale and flexibility of our capital, to identify proprietary opportunities to invest on a value basis. We then utilize our deep operating expertise, based on our 100+ year history as an owner and operator of real assets, to grow cash flows and create value in each of our businesses to generate strong risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

For more information, please contact: