Brookfield Corporation Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 40 Preferred Shares

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the deadline for the conversion of its Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 40 (the "Series 40 Shares”) (TSX: BN.PF.F) into Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 41 (the "Series 41 Shares”), there were 29,920 Series 40 Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversion into Series 41 Shares. Accordingly, there will be no conversion of Series 40 Shares into Series 41 Shares and holders of Series 40 Shares will retain their Series 40 Shares.

