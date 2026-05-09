Brookfield Incorporacoes Aktie
WKN DE: A0LCP7 / ISIN: BRBISAACNOR8
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09.05.2026 21:15:00
Brookfield Corporation Looks More Like Berkshire Hathaway Every Year. Is It Time to Buy?
Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has long been one of my favorite companies. The global investment firm has an exceptional record of creating value for investors. Over the last 30 years, Brookfield has delivered an annualized total return of 19%. That has outpaced the S&P 500 and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), which have both delivered roughly 11% annualized returns. I think Brookfield looks more like Berkshire Hathaway every year. Here's what drives that view and whether now is the time to buy the financial stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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