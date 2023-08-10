Brookfield Corporation Reports 21% Increase in Distributable Earnings to $4.3 billion

Invested $50 billion and Monetized $15 billion of Assets YTD



On Track to Achieve Record Inflows of Close to $150 billion in 2023

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Nick Goodman, President of Brookfield Corporation, stated, "Financial performance was very strong during the second quarter, as our operations continued to generate stable and growing cash flows. Momentum continues to grow across the business; so far this year we have announced more than $50 billion of acquisitions, sold approximately $15 billion of assets, and are on track to achieve a record of close to $150 billion of inflows in 2023.”

He added, "We continue to differentiate our franchise with nearly $120 billion of liquidity, strong access to large scale capital, and our deep investment and operating expertise—all of which enables us to further scale our operations with the goal of having one of the largest pools of discretionary capital globally.”

Operating Results

Distributable earnings ("DE”) before realizations increased by 21% compared to the prior year, after adjusting for the special distribution of 25% of our asset management business that we completed in December last year.

Unaudited

For the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income1 $ 1,512 $ 1,475 $ 2,696 $ 10,618 Distributable earnings before realizations2,3 1,013 1,009 4,316 3,881 – Adjusted for the special distribution2,3,4 1,013 881 4,078 3,381 – Per Brookfield share2,3,4 0.64 0.54 2.56 2.09 Distributable earnings2,3 1,187 1,186 5,205 4,911 – Per Brookfield share2,3 0.75 0.73 3.26 3.03

See endnotes on page 8.

Net income in the second quarter was $1.5 billion. DE before realizations were $1.0 billion for the quarter and $4.3 billion for the last twelve months ("LTM”). Both benefiting from the strong financial performance and resilient nature of our underlying businesses with the comparative period net income for the LTM including higher valuation gains.

Our asset management business benefited from another strong quarter of fundraising and deployment, increasing fee-related earnings by 16%, when excluding performance fees, compared to the prior year.

Our insurance solutions business delivered a very strong quarter as we continue to focus on expanding the investment returns of our existing assets by redeploying our short-duration investment portfolio into higher yielding assets.

Our operating businesses generated stable and recurring cash flows, reflecting the strong underlying fundamentals of our high-quality businesses. This was supported by the earnings growth across our renewable power & transition, infrastructure, and private equity businesses and same-store net operating income ("NOI”) growth in our real estate business.

During the quarter and over the LTM, earnings from realizations were $174 million and $889 million, respectively, with total DE for the quarter and LTM of $1.2 billion and $5.2 billion, respectively.

Regular Dividend Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly dividend for the Corporation of $0.07 per share, payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2023. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.

Operating Highlights

DE before realizations were $1.0 billion for the quarter and $4.3 billion for the LTM, representing an increase of 21% over the prior year, after adjusting for the special distribution of 25% of our asset management business. Total DE for the quarter was $1.2 billion and $5.2 billion for the LTM.

Asset Management:

Distributable earnings were $604 million in the quarter and $2.7 billion over the LTM.

Fee-related earnings increased by 16%, when excluding performance fees, compared to the prior year.

Fundraising momentum remains strong with inflows of $37 billion year to date and $74 billion for the LTM. Fee-bearing capital was $440 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $48 billion or 12% over the LTM.

Our fundraising efforts are expected to accelerate in the second half of this year which, when combined with insurance inflows, should allow us to raise a record of close to $150 billion of capital in 2023.

Insurance Solutions:

Distributable operating earnings were $160 million in the quarter and $634 million over the LTM.

During the quarter, spread earnings expanded by 20 bps with our average investment portfolio yield now 5.4% on approximately $45 billion of assets, about 220 bps higher than the average cost of capital.

We remain on track to achieving annualized earnings from this business of $800 million by the end of 2023, with a further step change in earnings expected from the closes of Argo Group and the recently announced acquisition of American Equity Life. With these recently announced acquisitions, our Insurance Solutions business will grow to over $100 billion of assets and the earnings base to a stabilized run-rate of approximately $2 billion annually.



Operating Businesses:

Distributable earnings were $397 million for the quarter and $1.5 billion over the LTM.

Operating Funds from Operations within our renewable power & transition and infrastructure businesses increased by 23% over the LTM, supporting stable and growing cash distributions. Our private equity business continues to deliver resilient and high-quality cash flows.

Strong leasing momentum within our real estate business drove NOI growth of 8% in our core portfolio compared to the prior year. Although cash flows continue to be impacted by interest rates in the near term, we have deep conviction in the value of our real estate portfolio over the long term.



Earnings from realizations of mature assets were $174 million for the quarter and $889 million for the LTM.

Transacted on approximately $15 billion of asset sales during the first half of the year, bringing the total monetizations completed over the LTM to around $30 billion—all transacting at values higher than our IFRS carrying values, providing strong support for the carrying values of our investments and more than $20 billion of carried interest we forecast to realize into income over the next 10 years.

Year to date, we have recognized $376 million of net realized carried interest into income and continue to see a path to realize over $500 million of net realized carried interest into income this year.

Total accumulated unrealized carried interest now stands at $9.5 billion, representing an increase of $104 million during the quarter, net of carried interest realized into income.



We ended the quarter with nearly $120 billion of capital available to deploy into new investments.

In addition to reinvesting back into our businesses, we returned $146 million to shareholders through regular dividends and share repurchases during the quarter. In the LTM, we have repurchased $536 million of Class A shares in the open market.

We have significant group-wide liquidity of nearly $120 billion, which includes $34 billion of cash, financial assets and undrawn credit lines at the Corporation and our affiliates. Our balance sheet remains conservatively capitalized, with a weighted-average term of 13 years and modest maturities through to the end of 2024.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited

(US$ millions)

June 30 December 31 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,427 $ 14,396 Other financial assets 29,466 26,899 Accounts receivable and other 31,747 30,208 Inventory 13,006 12,843 Equity accounted investments 52,141 47,094 Investment properties 119,780 115,100 Property, plant and equipment 127,462 124,268 Intangible assets 41,217 38,411 Goodwill 32,329 28,662 Deferred income tax assets 3,559 3,403 Total Assets $ 463,134 $ 441,284 Liabilities and Equity Corporate borrowings $ 13,068 $ 11,390 Accounts payable and other 60,016 57,941 Non-recourse borrowings 206,085 202,684 Subsidiary equity obligations 4,049 4,188 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,333 23,190 Equity Non-controlling interests in net assets $ 110,982 $ 98,138 Preferred equity 4,103 4,145 Common equity 40,498 155,583 39,608 141,891 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 463,134 $ 441,284





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited

For the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 23,668 $ 23,256 $ 46,965 $ 45,138 Direct costs1 (17,692 ) (17,955 ) (35,324 ) (34,839 ) Other income and gains 1,483 465 1,864 494 Equity accounted income 401 564 830 1,407 Interest expense – Corporate borrowings (154 ) (124 ) (290 ) (241 ) – Non-recourse borrowings Same-store (3,160 ) (2,281 ) (5,845 ) (4,302 ) Acquisitions, net of dispositions2 (299 ) — (782 ) — Upfinancings2 (151 ) — (460 ) — Corporate costs (23 ) (26 ) (37 ) (59 ) Fair value changes 62 (397 ) 100 1,383 Depreciation and amortization (2,214 ) (1,886 ) (4,402 ) (3,697 ) Income tax (409 ) (141 ) (683 ) (849 ) Net income $ 1,512 $ 1,475 $ 1,936 $ 4,435 Net income attributable to: Brookfield shareholders $ 81 $ 590 $ 201 $ 1,949 Non-controlling interests 1,431 885 1,735 2,486 $ 1,512 $ 1,475 $ 1,936 $ 4,435 Net income per share Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.34 $ 0.08 $ 1.16 Basic 0.03 0.35 0.08 1.20

Direct costs exclude depreciation and amortization expenses disclosed above. Interest expense from acquisitions, net of dispositions, and upfinancings completed over the twelve months ended June 30, 2023.





SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS Unaudited

For the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Asset management $ 604 $ 768 $ 2,721 $ 2,919 Insurance solutions 160 46 634 85 BEP 105 100 410 390 BIP 80 75 310 289 BBU 9 9 36 27 BPG 196 218 778 921 Other 7 (23 ) (22 ) (99 ) Operating businesses 397 379 1,512 1,528 Corporate costs and other (148 ) (184 ) (551 ) (651 ) Distributable earnings before realizations1 1,013 1,009 4,316 3,881 Realized carried interest, net 170 48 755 463 Disposition gains from principal investments 4 129 134 567 Distributable earnings1 $ 1,187 $ 1,186 $ 5,205 $ 4,911

Non-IFRS measure – see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 8.





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS Unaudited

For the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 1,512 $ 1,475 $ 2,696 $ 10,618 Financial statement components not included in DE: Equity accounted fair value changes and other items 703 535 2,586 1,500 Fair value changes (62 ) 397 2,260 (4,063 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,214 1,886 8,388 7,053 Deferred income taxes (151 ) (189 ) (288 ) 956 Non-controlling interests in the above items1 (3,127 ) (2,857 ) (10,574 ) (11,100 ) Realized disposition gains in fair value changes or prior periods 283 152 782 1,169 Less: total disposition gains (416 ) (197 ) (1,196 ) (1,232 ) Less: realized carried interest, net (170 ) (48 ) (755 ) (463 ) Cash retained in (returned from) businesses 227 (145 ) 417 (557 ) Distributable earnings before realizations2 1,013 1,009 4,316 3,881 Realized carried interest, net3 170 48 755 463 Disposition gains from principal investments 4 129 134 567 Distributable earnings2 $ 1,187 $ 1,186 $ 5,205 $ 4,911

Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. By adjusting DE attributable to non-controlling interests, we are able to remove the portion of DE earned at non-wholly owned subsidiaries that is not attributable to Brookfield. Non-IFRS measure – see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 8. Includes our share of Oaktree’s distributable earnings attributable to realized carried interest.





EARNINGS PER SHARE Unaudited

For the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 1,512 $ 1,475 $ 2,696 $ 10,618 Non-controlling interests (1,431 ) (885 ) (2,388 ) (6,754 ) Net income attributable to shareholders 81 590 308 3,864 Preferred share dividends1 (41 ) (37 ) (158 ) (147 ) Dilutive effect of conversion of subsidiary preferred shares — — — (1 ) Net income available to common shareholders 40 553 150 3,716 Dilutive impact of exchangeable shares of affiliate — 1 — 5 Net income available to common shareholders including dilutive impact of exchangeable shares $ 40 $ 554 $ 150 $ 3,721 Weighted average shares 1,564.0 1,564.4 1,568.3 1,562.3 Dilutive effect of conversion of options and escrowed shares using treasury stock method2and exchangeable shares of affiliate 14.4 52.7 16.2 58.6 Shares and share equivalents 1,578.4 1,617.1 1,584.5 1,620.9 Diluted earnings per share3 $ 0.03 $ 0.34 $ 0.09 $ 2.30

Excludes dividends paid on perpetual subordinated notes of $2 million (2022 – $2 million) and $10 million (2022 – $9 million) for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, which are recognized within net income. Includes management share option plan and escrowed stock plan. Per share amounts are inclusive of dilutive effect of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares held in a consolidated subsidiary.





Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the company’s Supplemental Information for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, contain further information on the company’s strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company’s website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, which have been prepared using IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield Corporation’s external auditor.

Brookfield Corporation’s Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Quarterly Earnings Call Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Corporation’s 2023 Second Quarter Results as well as the Shareholders’ Letter and Supplemental Information on Brookfield Corporation’s website under the Reports & Filings section at www.bn.brookfield.com .

To participate in the Conference Call today at 10:00 a.m. ET, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf5973af872c94d779ebaa4984cdb3e25. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. The Conference Call will also be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w4ycvbgx. For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until August 10, 2024. To access this rebroadcast, please visit: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w4ycvbgx.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn attractive total returns for our shareholders. Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses – Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cash flows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.

Please note that Brookfield Corporation’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR and can also be found in the investor section of its website at www.brookfield.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bn.brookfield.com or contact:

Non-IFRS and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS”), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB”), unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable Earnings ("DE”). We define DE as the sum of distributable earnings from our asset management business, distributable operating earnings from our insurance solutions business, distributions received from our ownership of investments, realized carried interest and disposition gains from principal investments, net of earnings from our Corporate Activities, preferred share dividends and equity-based compensation costs. We also make reference to DE before realizations, which refers to DE before realized carried interest and realized disposition gains from principal investments. We believe these measures provide insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

Realized carried interest and realized disposition gains are further described below:

Realized Carried Interest represents our contractual share of investment gains generated within a private fund after considering our clients’ minimum return requirements. Realized carried interest is determined on third-party capital that is no longer subject to future investment performance.

Realized Disposition Gains from principal investments are included in DE because we consider the purchase and sale of assets from our directly held investments to be a normal part of the company’s business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period DE.

We make reference to Funds from Operations ("FFO”). We define FFO as net income attributable to shareholders prior to fair value changes, depreciation and amortization, and deferred income taxes, and it includes realized disposition gains that are not recorded in net income as determined under IFRS. FFO also includes the company’s share of equity accounted investments’ FFO on a fully diluted basis.

FFO consists of the following components:

Operating FFO represents the company’s share of revenues less direct costs and interest expenses; excludes realized carried interest and disposition gains, fair value changes, depreciation and amortization and deferred income taxes; and includes our proportionate share of FFO from operating activities recorded by equity accounted investments on a fully diluted basis. We present this measure as we believe it assists in describing our results and variances within FFO.

Realized Carried Interest as defined above.

Realized Disposition Gains are included in FFO because we consider the purchase and sale of assets to be a normal part of the company’s business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period FFO.



We use DE and FFO to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield Corporation’s business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find these measures of value to them.

We also make reference to Net Operating Income ("NOI”), which refers to the revenues from our operations less direct expenses before the impact of depreciation and amortization within our real estate business. We present this measure as we believe it is a key indicator of our ability to impact the operating performance of our properties. As NOI excludes non-recurring items and depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, it provides a performance measure that, when compared to prior periods, reflects the impact of operations from trends in occupancy rates and rental rates.

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures, which include DE and FFO, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under IFRS and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at www.bn.brookfield.com.

End Notes

Consolidated basis – includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. See Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings Before Realizations and Distributable Earnings on page 5 and Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 8. Distributable earnings before realizations, including per share amounts, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were adjusted for the special distribution of 25% of our asset management business on December 9, 2022.



