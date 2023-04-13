13.04.2023 22:43:54

Brookfield Corporation to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BN) will host its first quarter 2023 conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on deploying its capital on a value basis and compounding it over the long term. This capital is allocated across its three core pillars of asset management, insurance solutions and its operating businesses. Employing a disciplined investment approach, we leverage our deep expertise as an owner and operator of real assets, as well as the scale and flexibility of our capital, to create value and deliver strong risk-adjusted returns across market cycles. With significant capital underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet, Brookfield Corporation is well positioned to pursue significant opportunities for growth.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bn.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media
Sebastien Bouchard
Tel: +1 416 943-7937
Email: sebastien.bouchard@brookfield.com
Investor Relations
Linda Northwood
Tel: +1 416 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com


