Brookfield Corporation to Host Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN, NYSE: BN) will host its second quarter 2023 conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00am (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00am (ET) and available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register by conference call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf5973af872c94d779ebaa4984cdb3e25
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w4ycvbgx
  • Replay of the event is available on the above webcast link for 90 days.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn attractive total returns for our shareholders. Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses – Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cash flows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.

For more information, please contact:

Communications & MediaInvestor Relations
Kerrie McHugh HayesLinda Northwood
Tel: (212) 618-3469Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.comEmail: linda.northwood@brookfield.com


