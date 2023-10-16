|
16.10.2023 22:15:00
Brookfield Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN, NYSE: BN) will host its third quarter 2023 conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00am (ET).
Results will be released that morning before 7:00am (ET) and available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.
Participants can join by conference call or webcast:
Conference Call
- Please pre-register by conference call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc98538657e48446eb1275978dc776389
- Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.
Webcast
- Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/bnq3-2023
- Replay of the event is available on the above webcast link for 90 days.
About Brookfield Corporation
Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn attractive total returns for our shareholders. Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses – Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cash flows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.
For more information, please contact:
|Communications & Media
|Investor Relations
|Kerrie McHugh Hayes
|Linda Northwood
|Tel: (212) 618-3469
|Tel: (416) 359-8647
|Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com
|Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com
