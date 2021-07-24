Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BGI.UN) is pleased to announce its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") to allow the Fund to issue units of the Fund (the "Units") having an aggregate sale price of up to $25,000,000 to the public from time to time, at the discretion of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (the "Manager"). Any Units issued will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale through the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Units are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Manager's sole discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until March 10, 2022 unless terminated prior to such date by the Fund. The Fund intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program in accordance with the Fund's investment objectives, investment strategies and investment restrictions.

Sales of the Units through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated July 23, 2021 with National Bank Financial Inc. (the "Agent").

Sales of Units will be made by way of "at-the-market distributions" as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions on the TSX or on any marketplace for the Units in Canada. Since the Units will be distributed at prevailing market prices at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. The ATM Program is being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated July 23, 2021 to the Fund's short form base shelf prospectus dated February 10, 2020. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the Agent, and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC ("PSG") is registered as an investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and as portfolio manager in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over US$20 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. PSG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$600 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. For more information, go to https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

A short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement containing important detailed information about the securities being offered has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement may be obtained from the Agent. Investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at www.sedar.com . Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

