Brookfield Infrastructure: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 6, 2026, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) reported funds from operations, a cash flow metric for infrastructure assets, of $717 million. Predictable cash generation allows the business to fund large capital projects without straining its balance sheet. Three things management said stand out.

Tech giants can't expand artificial intelligence capabilities without massive power and compute capacity, creating a lucrative growth avenue for infrastructure operators. Long-duration contracts ensure full capital recovery while shielding cash flows from technology risks.

Rising borrowing costs can erode infrastructure returns when corporate balance sheets are tied to floating rates. Management limits this volatility by staggering debt maturities and locking in fixed interest rates across the vast majority of obligations.

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