Brookfield Incorporacoes Aktie

Brookfield Incorporacoes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LCP7 / ISIN: BRBISAACNOR8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.09.2026 19:45:01

Brookfield Infrastructure's 2026 Outlook: Capital Recycling Fuels Global Growth Initiatives

Imagine a massive, invisible network of pipes and transmission lines that hum with the energy powering thousands of homes. Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) owns this critical backbone, operating a global portfolio of gas transmission systems, electricity distribution networks, and digital infrastructure projects. As of Sept. 11, 2026, the stock trades at $36.06 per share, having moved through a year marked by significant operational growth offset by broader market headwinds that pressured its 1-year performance down by 11%.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Brookfield Infrastructure an overall Superscore of 73 out of 100, placing it in the Above Average category. This Superscore places the company in the Top ~24% of every company we score, ahead of roughly 76 out of every 100 companies evaluated. This score is a single data-driven signal, and the following analysis balances the reasons for this high mark against the risks that keep it from moving into the next, stronger tier.

The company maintains a top-tier standing in capital efficiency, earning a return on net tangible assets that places it in the Top ~21% of all companies scored. This means it generates substantial profit from a relatively small base of physical assets, allowing it to turn revenue growth into meaningful returns. While the leverage mentioned above remains a real risk, this high level of operational efficiency provides a critical offset that supports the valuation even when interest costs trend higher.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brookfield Incorporacoes SA

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brookfield Incorporacoes SA

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed hebt Leitzinsen an: Kein Rückenwind für den ATX -- DAX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gewinnt daneben Zähler hinzu. In Fernost waren die Börsen uneinheitlich unterwegs.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen