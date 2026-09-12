Brookfield Infrastructure's 2026 Outlook: Digital Data Segment Expansion Drives Growth

Picture an electricity network in the middle of a global expansion, or a data center cooling system designed to run for decades without a hiccup. That is the world of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP). As a global owner and operator of critical utility, transport, midstream, and digital platforms, it focuses on the unglamorous but essential physical assets that keep the modern economy functioning. With the stock trading at $36.88 as of Sept. 11, 2026, and delivering a 19% return over the past year, it serves as a massive, complex machine built to convert inflation-linked utility contracts into steady cash flow.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Brookfield Infrastructure Partners an overall Superscore of 77 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. This score evaluates financial performance, market position, technology, leadership, and valuation to provide a single signal for the company's health. A 77 places it in the Top ~15% of every company we score. The Superscore is one data-driven signal worth investigating, and this article pairs the reasons the score is high with the reasons it is not higher, so you can weigh both sides before doing more work.

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