Brookfield Incorporacoes Aktie
WKN DE: A0LCP7 / ISIN: BRBISAACNOR8
|
18.06.2026 22:16:00
Brookfield Is Launching Another Renewable Energy Company. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) continues expanding its footprint -- and its revenue-bearing business. Last week, the company announced that its energy arm, Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC), is co-launching a joint venture with Mitsubishi HC Capital that will own and operate a portfolio of established power-generating facilities in Europe.Many investors have probably heard of Brookfield, but might not know exactly what it is. That's largely because there is more than one publicly traded entity within the Brookfield family. Brookfield Renewable, of course, holds energy-producing assets, while Brookfield Infrastructure Partners owns pipelines, utilities, and cell phone towers. Brookfield Business Corp. has interests in everything from mortgage insurance to car rentals to manufacturing. These are all cash cow businesses that generate recurring management fees, which are ultimately distributed as dividends to their shareholders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!