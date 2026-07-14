Brookfield Incorporacoes Aktie

Brookfield Incorporacoes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LCP7 / ISIN: BRBISAACNOR8

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14.07.2026 20:05:00

Brookfield Quietly Built a $180 Billion Insurance Business. Here's Why It Could Be the Next Growth Engine.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has been quietly building an investment-led insurance platform. This strategy has provided it with a growing source of perpetual capital to invest, enabling it to generate more fee-based income. The company has grown its insurance portfolio to over $180 billion in assets. That's only the beginning. Here's why insurance is becoming Brookfield's next growth engine.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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