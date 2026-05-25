Banta Aktie
WKN DE: 869385 / ISIN: US0668211099
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25.05.2026 13:13:09
Brookfield Receives Approval For Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid
(RTTNews) - Brookfield Corporation (BN, BN.TO) has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 191,034,672 Class A Limited Voting Shares, representing 10% of the public float of Brookfields outstanding Class A Shares. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from May 27, 2026 to May 26, 2027.
Brookfield said it is renewing normal course issuer bid because it will provide the flexibility to use available funds to acquire Class A Shares where it aligns with Brookfields investment and capital allocation strategies. Brookfield plans to enter into an automatic share purchase plan on or about the week of June 15, 2026 in relation to the normal course issuer bid.
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