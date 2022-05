Brookfield Renewable Continues to See Accelerating Demand for Renewable Energy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The decarbonization of the global economy continues to pick up speed. An increasing number of countries and companies are seeking out lower-carbon energy solutions to blunt the impact of climate change. They're also turning to lower-carbon energy for energy security and to help blunt the impact of commodity price inflation.These catalysts are powerful growth drivers for Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP). They helped drive solid first-quarter results for the global renewable energy producer while bolstering its long-term growth prospects.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading