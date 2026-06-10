Brookfield Incorporacoes Aktie
WKN DE: A0LCP7 / ISIN: BRBISAACNOR8
|
10.06.2026 21:16:48
Brookfield Renewable Corp vs. WEC Energy Group: Which Utilities Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors often look to Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEPC) and WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) for reliable dividends and exposure to the energy transition. Both companies offer different paths to long-term returns.Brookfield Renewable is a pure-play green energy operator with a global footprint, while WEC Energy Group is a traditional regulated utility focused on the American Midwest. This comparison highlights the trade-off between aggressive renewable expansion and the stability of regulated rate bases.Brookfield Renewable Corp operates one of the world's largest platforms for carbon-free power. Its portfolio includes 47.3 gigawatts (GW) of capacity across hydro, wind, solar, and energy storage. It serves a diverse range of corporate and utility customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!