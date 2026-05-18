Brookfield Incorporacoes Aktie
WKN DE: A0LCP7 / ISIN: BRBISAACNOR8
|
18.05.2026 14:45:00
Brookfield Renewable Has Over 85,000 MW in Its Development Pipeline and Just Added Another 1,700 MW of Long-Term Contracts. Here's the Case for Owning It.
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) is one of the world's largest publicly traded renewable power platforms. It had 47,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity across 25 countries at the end of the first quarter. Its portfolio spans hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, and energy storage. The leading renewable energy stock expects to grow much larger in the coming years. It ended the first quarter with 85,146 MW of projects in its advanced-stage pipeline and just signed another 1,700 MW of contracts supporting that backlog. Here's the case for owning the clean power juggernaut. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brookfield Incorporacoes SA
Analysen zu Brookfield Incorporacoes SA
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!