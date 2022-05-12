Brookfield Reports Outstanding First Quarter 2022 as Cash Generating Inflation Protected Assets Accelerate Growth

Special Distribution to Shareholders of 25% of our Asset Management Business to be Completed in 2022

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Nick Goodman, CFO of Brookfield, stated "Financial results in the first quarter were very strong, and thanks to our extensive global holdings of Inflation protected cash-generating assets, our results are accelerating in the current macro environment. Distributable earnings were $1.2 billion, supported by growth in our asset management franchise and strong underlying performance across our businesses. Fundraising momentum remains strong, with fee-bearing capital standing at $379 billion at the end of the first quarter. We also expect material fund closes in the second quarter and balance of 2022.”

He continued, "We will separately list and distribute to shareholders, a 25% interest in our asset management business, that we expect to complete by the end of 2022. This will be done on a tax-free basis to both Canadian and U.S. shareholders (and potentially others). Our asset management business is one of the leading alternative investment firms in the world, managing the capital of over 2,000 global institutional investors and a growing list of high net worth investors. We are excited about this next chapter of our growth.”

Operating Results

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income1 $ 2,960 $ 3,776 $ 11,572 $ 4,640 Net income attributable to common shareholders2 $ 1,359 $ 1,235 $ 4,090 $ 1,394 Net income per Brookfield share2 0.81 0.77 2.45 0.85 Funds from operations2,3 $ 1,597 $ 2,821 $ 6,334 $ 7,117 Per Brookfield share2,3 0.96 1.80 3.85 4.53 Distributable earnings2,3 $ 1,182 $ 2,507 $ 4,957 $ 6,113

Consolidated basis – includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. See Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 10 and Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Distributable Earnings on page 7.



Funds from operations ("FFO”) and net income totaled $1.6 billion and $3.0 billion for the first quarter. Total operating FFO increased by 43% to $1.1 billion compared to the prior year quarter, driven by the growth in our asset management earnings, contributions from new acquisitions and the benefit of an increased ownership in our real estate business that we privatized last year.

Distributable earnings ("DE”) were $1.2 billion for the quarter and $5.0 billion over the last twelve months.

DE before realizations were $947 million for the quarter and $3.7 billion over the last twelve months, representing an increase of 28% compared to the prior year last twelve months. The growth in DE before realizations was driven by higher fee-related earnings based on strong fundraising and capital deployment efforts and increased distributions from our principal investments.

Regular Dividend Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.14 per share, payable on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2022. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.

Operating Highlights

Fundraising momentum remains strong. Fee-bearing capital now totals $379 billion, an increase of approximately $14 billion during the quarter and $59 billion over the past year.

We have launched fundraising for our fifth flagship infrastructure fund and our sixth flagship private equity fund. Both expect first closes soon. Our fourth flagship real estate fund has raised $12 billion, with subsequent closes expected in the coming months. We raised additional capital for our transition fund, which will be closed at $15 billion soon.

We launched fundraising for our third growth equity fund and our third infrastructure debt fund during the first quarter, which are both expected to be larger than their predecessors. Our perpetual private funds continue to raise capital at scale, with our infrastructure and real estate perpetual funds raising $5 billion since the beginning of the year. Our non-traded REIT is now on eight distribution platforms which should start to add meaningfully to these numbers.

The above increases in fee-bearing capital contributed to a 31% increase in fee-related earnings over the last twelve months.

Fee-related earnings were $501 million in the quarter, and $2.0 billion for the last twelve months, representing a 31% increase over the last twelve months. We have approximately $33 billion of additional committed but un-invested capital across our strategies that will earn approximately $330 million of fees annually once deployed.

We invested and/or committed $33 billion to new investments during the quarter and advanced or completed a number of monetizations.

We continue to deploy capital for our $16 billion opportunistic credit fund, which is now approximately 70% invested or committed. The volatility in the public markets drove a number of opportunities across our franchise. This has enabled us to invest or commit over $10 billion in our latest flagship real estate fund, and enabled us to reach the threshold for launching our next funds for infrastructure and private equity.

On the other hand, private markets remain robust for the sale of assets that generate cash returns and have a form of inflation protection. For example, within our real estate business, we are selling two office properties in Melbourne and Sydney for $2 billion and $1 billion respectively. We also are in the process of selling an office property in London for over £300 million for just under a 4% cap rate. All sales are transacting at values substantially higher than our IFRS carrying values.

Our monetization pipeline across our other businesses remains strong and we are on track to realize up to $1 billion of realized carried interest during the year. We generated $896 million of carried interest during the quarter and $4.3 billion over the past twelve months, driven by the appreciation of our investments. Total accumulated unrealized carried interest now stands at $8.4 billion, representing a 12% increase during the quarter. As our funds mature and we return capital to investors through distributions and monetization activities, this carried interest will be realized into income.

Annualized fee revenues and target carried interest now stand at a run-rate of $8.0 billion annually.

Annualized fee revenues are now $3.9 billion, an increase of 16% over the last twelve months, driven by the significant growth in our Asset Manager. Gross target carried interest is $4.1 billion annually.

As at March 31, 2022, we had $85 billion of capital available to deploy into new investments.

Total deployable capital includes approximately $15 billion of cash, financial assets and undrawn lines of credit in BAM and our affiliates, as well as $70 billion of uncalled fund commitments. During the quarter, we further enhanced our liquidity by issuing $400 million of 30-year green bonds at 3.63% and re-opening $400 million of our 2028 notes at 2.55%.

Our Asset Management Business Will be Listed and 25% Distributed to Shareholders

In our year-end letter, we mentioned that we were considering publicly listing a partial interest in our asset management organization. We have been very encouraged by the feedback we received from shareholders and concluded that publicly listing a 25% interest in our asset management business will be overwhelmingly positive. We expect that these shares can be distributed to shareholders before year end. The distribution will be tax-free for Canadian and U.S. shareholders and we are working through the taxation in other jurisdictions.

As you may know, Brookfield’s history dates back to the establishment of its predecessor company in 1899 for the purpose of providing electricity and transportation services. The company evolved throughout the 20th century and underwent a number of name changes. In the 1970s, the company shifted its investment focus to real estate, financial services, hydroelectric power and industrial investments. Thus, our roots are in the direct ownership and operation of businesses, sometimes in partnership with others but mostly for our own account. It may surprise some of today’s shareholders to learn that we didn’t begin to provide asset management services to third parties, in a meaningful way, until the late 1990s.

Over the more than 20 years since then, our expertise in investing our own capital has greatly benefitted our asset management clients, and the asset management business has expanded rapidly. The investment sectors we focus on—renewable power & transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, credit and insurance solutions—which have turned out to be prime components of what is now known as the "alternative investment” industry, are very much in demand. We have emphasized achieving superior returns on our clients’ investments and Brookfield’s investments alongside those clients, and we have developed dedicated, expert management in each of the sectors.

Thus, Brookfield has made a lot of money investing on its own balance sheet, to the point where Brookfield now has proprietary assets representing approximately $75 billion of invested capital, and our asset management organization has taken its place as one of the very top alternative investment firms.

The combination of our top-tier alternative asset management organization with our very significant invested capital makes us unique among our peers and has represented a significant competitive advantage to us in building our business. This combination leverages our significant operating expertise across all our businesses, it further aligns our interests with the investors in our funds, and it means we can move rapidly to seize new opportunities. The bottom line is that today’s Brookfield consists of two businesses that are very different in nature but work together very well.

Looking forward, we believe that each of these businesses has incredible potential to expand further. To achieve this growth, however, we have concluded that they should now be separated, while preserving the benefits of their complementary nature and alignment.

We have seen the benefits that can be derived from this type of separation of businesses. Over close to 15 years, we have methodically launched our renewables, infrastructure, real estate and private equity platforms into separately managed businesses. We attribute their outstanding success in no small part to them having strong, dedicated, decentralized management teams whose efforts are concentrated on their respective businesses. This experience gives us great confidence that implementing operational separation between our asset manager and the capital investor will provide each business a platform and focus to deliver on its growth plan.

Moreover, if we are successful in our objective, creating a "pure-play” asset manager should also expand our investor base. Today, some potential investors interested in our asset management business may be put off by the need to also understand and value our proprietary investments (or they may avoid making this effort by taking our proprietary assets into account at a severe discount). Having a new security or "currency” that is well understood and appreciated by the public markets will maximize optionality for us as we continue to scale and diversify our asset management platform.

Here’s how we think about this: for now, we will refer to the capital investor of our proprietary assets as the "Corporation” and our asset management entity as the "Manager”:

Corporation Manager Invests for its own account

Is capital intensive

Retains/invests the bulk of its earnings Manages money for others

Requires little or no capital

Can thus adopt a higher dividend payout ratio

As a first step, the Corporation will publicly distribute a 25% interest in the Manager to our shareholders. This will make the Manager a pure play in money management and one of the clear leaders in alternatives. The Manager’s balance sheet will be free of the substantial proprietary investments the Corporation makes for its own account, facilitating comparison of its financial statements with those of other asset managers, and its performance as a pure money manager will be clear. Since asset managers don’t need much in the way of facilities, equipment or working capital to do business, we plan for the Manager to pay out approximately 90% of its annual earnings in dividends.

The Corporation will initially hold a 75% ownership of the Manager. In addition to the shares of the Manager and our other proprietary investments, the Corporation will own its existing interest in Brookfield Reinsurance, the most recent example of a company we have built by investing our own funds. In essence, following the transaction, the Corporation will hold the ±$75 billion of investments it currently owns plus its 75% ownership in the Manager.

The Corporation is also the entity that will continue to make early investment commitments to funds managed by the Manager, make direct investments in new and existing businesses, or repurchase shares when they represent the best potential use of funds. The Corporation’s objective will be to continue investing and compounding capital over the long term at an annualized rate in excess of 15%, consistent with our historical returns. The Corporation’s appetite for investment capital means, however, that its annual dividend will initially be set at a lower level (which, when combined with the dividends shareholders will receive from the high payout of the Manager, will be around the same as they receive today).

The result of this transaction will be two companies: a leading alternative asset management firm and a capital investor focused on compounding its capital over time, each of which has its own financial dynamics and each of which will be easier to analyze when viewed from the outside. However, through their common ownership and the fact that the Manager will manage many of the Corporation’s investments, we will preserve the extensive synergies that historically have existed between our asset management and proprietary capital investing functions. These include the sharing of industry expertise; accessing the operating expertise across our platforms; joint sourcing of deals; and the capital investor’s use of its strong balance sheet to invest alongside the asset manager, enabling our combined entities to complete large-scale transactions.

We think this is the best of both worlds: separate identities for our two distinct businesses, but preservation of their ability to benefit each other, and thus all shareholders. Separated from "asset-heavy” investments, we think the performance of the Manager as an investment manager will become even more visible, and therefore be more appealing to investors desirous of a pure-play investment in the alternatives industry. On the other hand, shareholders who wish to retain exposure to the capital investment function may favor the Corporation. Of course, any shareholder who likes things exactly the way they’ve been will be able to hold both shares side-by-side and have just that.

We hope you will share our enthusiasm for this transaction, and we look forward to having you with us in the Corporation and/or the Manager, in whatever combination you find most attractive. As we move forward, we look forward to providing you with further updates as we finalize the details of the transaction.

Lastly, as to the fundamental mechanics of the transaction, we expect them to be as follows:

The split and distribution of shares will be structured to be tax-free for shareholders in the U.S. and Canada.

The Corporation and the Manager will both trade on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges.

Immediately post-transaction, the Corporation will own 75% of the Manager and current Brookfield shareholders will own the remaining 25% via the shares they receive from the distribution.

We will also ensure that holders of Brookfield Reinsurance shares (which are exchangeable for Class A shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.) will be treated equally from an economic perspective.

The transaction will proceed by way of a "plan of arrangement” in accordance with Canadian laws, subject to approval of our shareholders.







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(US$ millions)

March 31

December 31

2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,816 $ 12,694 Other financial assets 17,012 16,546 Accounts receivable and other 36,448 33,718 Inventory 12,003 11,415 Equity accounted investments 45,806 46,100 Investment properties 105,429 100,865 Property, plant and equipment 117,286 115,489 Intangible assets 31,597 30,609 Goodwill 21,116 20,227 Deferred income tax assets 3,440 3,340 Total Assets $ 401,953 $ 391,003 Liabilities and Equity Corporate borrowings $ 11,154 $ 10,875 Accounts payable and other 54,963 55,694 Non-recourse borrowings in entities that we manage 173,880 165,057 Subsidiary equity obligations 4,632 4,308 Deferred income tax liabilities 20,891 20,328 Equity Non-controlling interests in net assets $ 88,889 $ 88,386 Preferred equity 4,145 4,145 Common equity 43,399 136,433 42,210 134,741 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 401,953 $ 391,003





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended 2022 2021 Revenues $ 21,882 $ 16,410 Direct costs1 (16,884 ) (12,187 ) Other income and gains 29 704 Equity accounted income 843 668 Expenses Interest (2,138 ) (1,830 ) Corporate costs (33 ) (29 ) Fair value changes 1,780 2,094 Depreciation and amortization (1,811 ) (1,510 ) Income tax (708 ) (544 ) Net income $ 2,960 $ 3,776 Net income attributable to: Brookfield shareholders $ 1,359 $ 1,235 Non-controlling interests 1,601 2,541 $ 2,960 $ 3,776 Net income per share Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.77 Basic 0.84 0.79

Direct costs exclude depreciation and amortization expenses disclosed above.







SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO AND DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 2,960 $ 3,776 $ 11,572 $ 4,640 Financial statement components not included in FFO: Equity accounted fair value changes and other non-FFO items1 226 288 1,293 2,520 Fair value changes (1,780 ) (2,094 ) (4,837 ) (1,085 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,811 1,510 6,738 5,892 Deferred income taxes 425 189 1,446 102 Realized disposition gains in fair value changes or prior periods 368 1,724 1,505 3,185 Non-controlling interests2 (2,413 ) (2,572 ) (11,383 ) (8,137 ) Funds from operations3,4 1,597 2,821 6,334 7,117 Less: total disposition gains (356 ) (1,821 ) (1,617 ) (3,266 ) Less: net invested capital FFO (612 ) (364 ) (2,110 ) (1,819 ) Less: realized carried interest, net (128 ) (223 ) (620 ) (512 ) Corporate activities (173 ) (152 ) (613 ) (565 ) Distributions from investments 622 489 2,331 1,965 Equity-based compensation 37 29 127 98 Preferred share dividends (40 ) (39 ) (158 ) (146 ) Distributable earnings before realizations3 947 740 3,674 2,872 Realized carried interest, net5 128 223 620 512 Disposition gains from principal investments 107 1,544 663 2,729 Distributable earnings3 $ 1,182 $ 2,507 $ 4,957 $ 6,113

Other non-FFO items correspond to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal or recurring items necessary for business operations. Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. By adjusting FFO attributable to non-controlling interests, we are able to remove the portion of FFO earned at non-wholly owned subsidiaries that is not attributable to Brookfield. Non-IFRS measure – see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 10. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Includes our share of Oaktree’s distributable earnings attributable to realized carried interest.







SEGMENT FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Asset management $ 629 $ 636 $ 2,607 $ 2,032 Renewable power and transition 70 823 291 1,801 Infrastructure 115 130 782 562 Private equity 219 992 1,257 1,762 Real estate 598 250 1,533 907 Residential 72 23 307 98 Corporate (106 ) (33 ) (443 ) (45 ) Funds from operations1,2,3 $ 1,597 $ 2,821 $ 6,334 $ 7,117 Per share4 $ 0.96 $ 1.80 $ 3.85 $ 4.53

Non-IFRS measure – see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 10. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Includes disposition gains. Per share amounts are inclusive of dilutive effect of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares held in a consolidated subsidiary.





EARNINGS PER SHARE

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 2,960 $ 3,776 $ 11,572 $ 4,640 Non-controlling interests (1,601 ) (2,541 ) (7,482 ) (3,246 ) Net income attributable to shareholders 1,359 1,235 4,090 1,394 Preferred share dividends1 (37 ) (37 ) (148 ) (143 ) Dilutive effect of conversion of subsidiary preferred shares — (11 ) (15 ) 63 Net income available to common shareholders 1,322 1,187 3,927 1,314 Dilutive impact of exchangeable shares of affiliate 2 — 4 — Net income available to common shareholders including dilutive impact of exchangeable shares $ 1,324 $ 1,187 $ 3,931 $ 1,314 Weighted average shares 1,567.8 1,510.5 1,549.6 1,511.3 Dilutive effect of conversion of options and escrowed shares using treasury stock method2 and exchangeable shares of affiliate 59.0 34.9 56.3 28.8 Shares and share equivalents 1,626.8 1,545.4 1,605.9 1,540.1 Diluted earnings per share3 $ 0.81 $ 0.77 $ 2.45 $ 0.85

Excludes dividends paid on perpetual subordinated notes of $3 million (2021 – $2 million) and $10 million (2021 – $3 million) for the three months and the last twelve months ended March 31, 2022, which are recognized within net income. Includes management share option plan and escrowed stock plan. Per share amounts are inclusive of dilutive effect of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares held in a consolidated subsidiary.







DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fee-related earnings $ 501 $ 413 $ 1,987 $ 1,520 Perpetual affiliates 533 389 2,014 1,468 Corporate cash and financial assets 25 73 (6 ) 395 Other principal investments 64 27 323 102 Distributions from investments 622 489 2,331 1,965 Corporate activities (173 ) (152 ) (613 ) (565 ) Preferred share dividends (40 ) (39 ) (158 ) (146 ) Add back: equity-based compensation 37 29 127 98 Distributable earnings before realizations 947 740 3,674 2,872 Realized carried interest, net 128 223 620 512 Disposition gains from principal investments 107 1,544 663 2,729 Distributable earnings1 $ 1,182 $ 2,507 $ 4,957 $ 6,113

1. Non-IFRS measure – see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 10.





Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the company’s Supplemental Information for the three months ended March 31, 2022, contain further information on the company’s strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company’s website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which have been prepared using IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield’s external auditor.

Brookfield’s Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Non-IFRS and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS”), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB”), unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Funds from Operations ("FFO”). We define FFO as net income attributable to shareholders prior to fair value changes, depreciation and amortization, and deferred income taxes, and includes realized disposition gains that are not recorded in net income as determined under IFRS. FFO also includes the company’s share of equity accounted investments’ FFO on a fully diluted basis. FFO consists of the following components:

FFO from Operating Activities represents the company’s share of revenues less direct costs and interest expenses; excludes realized carried interest and disposition gains, fair value changes, depreciation and amortization and deferred income taxes; and includes our proportionate share of FFO from operating activities recorded by equity accounted investments on a fully diluted basis. We present this measure as we believe it assists in describing our results and variances within FFO.





Realized Carried Interest represents our contractual share of investment gains generated within a private fund after considering our clients minimum return requirements. Realized carried interest is determined on third-party capital that is no longer subject to future investment performance.





Realized Disposition Gains are included in FFO because we consider the purchase and sale of assets to be a normal part of the company’s business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period FFO.



We make reference to Distributable Earnings ("DE”), which is referring to the sum of our Asset Management segment FFO, distributions received from our ownership of investments, and disposition gains from principal investments, net of Corporate Activities FFO, equity-based compensation and preferred share dividends. This provides insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

We use FFO and DE to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield’s business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find these measures of value to them.

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures, which include FFO and DE, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under IFRS and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at www.brookfield.com .

