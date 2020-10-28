Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce Offering Free Sanitization Services to Local Businesses

BROOKHAVEN, Ga., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce has launched an initiative to provide deep-sanitization and cleaning services to local businesses free-of-charge.

Contracting with several certified, deep-cleaning services companies, the Chamber is scheduling them Monday through Friday, before, during and after business hours, to conduct CDC-compliant sanitizations. The services are available to all Brookhaven businesses, whether they are Chamber members or not.

"We're here to help our businesses grow and right now, working with them to provide a safer experience, having their employees and customers more confident they are working and shopping in sanitized locations, is the best way to make that happen," said Alan Goodman, president of the Brookhaven Chamber. "This is our first step in an ongoing effort to help Brookhaven businesses get through this health crisis."

The deep-cleaning sanitization services, which take 2-4 hours, can be scheduled by contacting Project Manager Claudia Colichon at claudia@brookhavenchamber.org.

