Brooklyn Bedding Launches Ultimate Sleep Solutions for RVing and Camping

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Made in the U.S.A. mattress manufacturer and retailer Brooklyn Bedding now offers the best sleep ever to Americans hitting the road—the company launched its new category this week with custom crafted mattresses specifically for RVs, travel trailers, fifth wheels and more. An all new online destination, RVMattress.com, features the brand's best-selling sleep solutions along with a full selection of accessories, designed to give road warriors the same quality sleep they enjoy at home.

A pioneer in the bed-in-a-box category, Brooklyn Bedding delivers its sleep products directly to doors all across the country.

"Mattress sizes in the mobile category vary widely—quite often, the industry standards for the home bedroom don't fit the bed frame specifications of RVs and other fully contained living units," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer at Brooklyn Bedding. "The stock mattresses that come with any type of mobile sleep experience are usually lacking in quality, comfort, support and cooling. We've opted to create a better sleep experience by handcrafting the perfect mattress for all types of sleepers, in all types of sizes."

RVMattress.com offers three of the most popular hybrid mattresses manufactured and sold by Brooklyn Bedding, plus a memory foam essential at any entry level price point:

Brooklyn Signature Hybrid. The brand's most popular mattress since 2010, the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid is one of the highest value sleep solutions on the market—offering premium comfort with two patented foam layers, added cooling and individually encased coil support at an ultra-affordable price. Starts at $599.

Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid. The brand's number one selling mattress features advanced cooling on contact, coupled with three patented comfort layers and individually encased coils for a luxury sleep experience. Starts at $999.

Brooklyn Bowery Hybrid. Gel memory foam and individually encased coils combine to deliver better airflow and a cooler night's sleep in an essential hybrid mattress. Starts at $549.

Brooklyn Wanderlust. Constructed as an elevated sleep experience at an everyday price, this memory foam mattress combines deep contouring comfort with cooling benefits. Starts at $149.

In addition to all traditional mattress sizes, the site offers numerous dimensions specific to RVs and other fully contained living units. Specialty sizes include: short full, short queen and short king sizes as well as an Olympic queen option, three different sizes in RV king and seven different specifications for RV bunk beds.

The RVMattress.com storefront also features the full array of sleep accessories offered by Brooklyn Bedding, including pillows, sheets, dual therapy weighted blankets and mattress protection. Each collection offers a wide variety of sleep solutions with options like eco-friendly materials and advanced cooling technology.

Mattress prices range from $149 for a twin 6" Brooklyn Wanderlust mattress to $2124 for a Brooklyn Aurora California king. All Brooklyn Bedding mattresses come with a 120-night risk free comfort trial and 10-year warranty.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

