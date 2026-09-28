Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment Names Alibaba Group an Official Technology and Cloud Partner of the Brooklyn Nets



EQS Newswire / 28/09/2026 / 15:45 CET/CEST

Alibaba to become Nets' Official Jersey Patch Partner, and bring Real-Time 360° Replay and personalized fan collectibles to Barclays Center

Official Technology and Cloud Partner of the Brooklyn Nets. The partnership pairs Alibaba's cloud technology with the Brooklyn Nets' live game replay, in-game entertainment and marketing initiatives, creating more immersive experiences for fans in the arena.



As the Nets' Official Jersey Patch Partner, Alibaba will support the team's 60th anniversary season—a year-long campaign honoring iconic players, defining moments and milestones across the franchise's history—through technology-enabled fan experiences and marketing activations.



"Alibaba has long partnered with leading sports organizations worldwide, giving us a deep understanding of how to deliver technology at the scale and speed live sports demand," said Toby Xu, Chief Financial Officer, Alibaba Group. "We are excited to team up with the Brooklyn Nets to unlock new possibilities in sports innovation. As we head into the new season, we look forward to delivering immersive experiences for fans at Barclays Center and beyond."



"The Brooklyn Nets are committed to investing in technology to enhance the fan experience and elevate how basketball is experienced at Barclays Center," said Sam Zussman, CEO, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. "As we celebrate 60 seasons of Nets basketball, we are intentional about how we innovate across our marketing and in-arena experiences, and this partnership with Alibaba will help us develop new ways to connect fans with our history and identity."



Beginning with the 2026-27 NBA season, Alibaba's technology will power a Real-Time 360° Replay system at Barclays Center, bringing faster and more innovative replays. Through the in-arena "Nets Figure Lab," fans will also be able to create personalized collectible cards using Alibaba's technology.



Across the season, Alibaba and the Nets will use the partnership to test and scale innovative technology and marketing applications on and beyond game day, enhancing fan experiences while supporting the next chapter of Nets basketball. For the Nets, the collaboration represents an investment in the future of the franchise, using technology and creative collaboration to honor six decades of history while building what comes next.



NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – Alibaba Group and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment today announced a strategic multi-year partnership naming Alibaba an. The partnership pairs Alibaba's cloud technology with the Brooklyn Nets' live game replay, in-game entertainment and marketing initiatives, creating more immersive experiences for fans in the arena.As the Nets', Alibaba will support the team's 60anniversary season—a year-long campaign honoring iconic players, defining moments and milestones across the franchise's history—through technology-enabled fan experiences and marketing activations."Alibaba has long partnered with leading sports organizations worldwide, giving us a deep understanding of how to deliver technology at the scale and speed live sports demand," said"We are excited to team up with the Brooklyn Nets to unlock new possibilities in sports innovation. As we head into the new season, we look forward to delivering immersive experiences for fans at Barclays Center and beyond.""The Brooklyn Nets are committed to investing in technology to enhance the fan experience and elevate how basketball is experienced at Barclays Center," said. "As we celebrate 60 seasons of Nets basketball, we are intentional about how we innovate across our marketing and in-arena experiences, and this partnership with Alibaba will help us develop new ways to connect fans with our history and identity."Beginning with the 2026-27 NBA season, Alibaba's technology will power a Real-Time 360° Replay system at Barclays Center, bringing faster and more innovative replays. Through the in-arena "Nets Figure Lab," fans will also be able to create personalized collectible cards using Alibaba's technology.Across the season, Alibaba and the Nets will use the partnership to test and scale innovative technology and marketing applications on and beyond game day, enhancing fan experiences while supporting the next chapter of Nets basketball. For the Nets, the collaboration represents an investment in the future of the franchise, using technology and creative collaboration to honor six decades of history while building what comes next.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Alibaba Group

Hashtag: #AlibabaGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: Alibaba Group 28/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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