Brooks Rehabilitation Opens Additional Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Rehabilitation is now welcoming patients to its new 60-bed, state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The additional 76,056 sq. ft. hospital is located on its existing 115-acre campus in the Bartram Park area of Jacksonville, Fla.

"For more than 50 years, thousands of patients world-wide have come to Brooks Rehabilitation for exceptional care after a stroke, brain injury, orthopedic surgery, transplant, spinal cord injury or other disabling illness," said Doug Baer, Brooks Rehabilitation, President and CEO. "This new hospital will allow us to expand access to even more patients in need of our specialized services."

Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital – Bartram Campus joins Brooks' two existing rehabilitation hospitals to meet the demands of a growing population .The original 160-bed rehabilitation hospital on University Blvd. is the only US News and World Report nationally ranked rehabilitation hospital in Northeast Florida and 1 of only 3 in Florida. It is one of the busiest in the country providing care for more than 3,000 patients per year coming from across the globe. It is currently undergoing an expansion to include 10 additional beds. Brooks also manages a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in partnership with Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Frontline staff members were actively involved in the design of the new Bartram hospital. The hospital's design committee consisted of multiple clinical disciplines – physicians, therapists, nurses, case managers and the Brooks Projects team – to ensure exceptional mobility, functionality and technology were core components of the new facility's design. From the patient's admission to its overall flow, even the smallest details - such as the placement of outlets - was considered to ensure a best-in class offering. The cross-clinical collaboration and staff input was invaluable to those creating the space. Design partners Gresham Smith and contractor Perry-McCall Construction then worked tirelessly to navigate the complexities of a COVID-19 global pandemic and supply chain shortages to bring the ideas and recommendations to fruition.

The hospital also features:

Private patient rooms: The 60 private patient rooms are larger for increased safety and functional movements. Bariatric rooms also have a lift and ceiling track that leads into the bathroom for additional safety.

Best-in-class therapy spaces: Two state-of-the art therapy gyms provide world-class rehabilitation therapy. Brooks invests heavily in technology to provide patients with the latest innovations available. An outdoor therapy courtyard features different inclines and terrains to help patients practice walking and wheeling when they return home. It also includes a putting green, hand bike and tricycle for additional leisure activities.

Activities of Daily Living (ADL) Suite: This unique training space closely mimics the home setting. It includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and laundry area to practice functional tasks. A Brooks Home Health educator will conduct training for staff in the ADL suite, focusing on tools to help them prepare their patients and caregivers for their return to home.

Brooks hired 80 new employees for the hospital opening but expects to ramp up to 150 when fully staffed. The team consists of passionate and caring leaders who specialize in physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Bryan Murphy, MHA, RN, BSN, CRRN, was selected as Vice President of Operations for the new hospital. Mr. Murphy started his career as a CNA at Brooks in 2009. During his 13–year tenure, he earned his master's degree in Health Administration, B.S. in Nursing and certification as a Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse (CRRN). He most recently served as the Director of Inpatient Admissions at their existing University campus hospital.

Parag Shah, MD, FACHE, was promoted to Medical Director. Dr. Shah has been with Brooks for six years and served in multiple roles including medical director of the stroke program and the data solutions department. He received his medical degree from St. George's University in 2012, completed his residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Wayne State University and earned his board certification in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in 2016. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration from Wayne State University. In 2022, he earned his Fellow designation from the American College of Healthcare Executives.

"Brooks has been a national leader in physical rehabilitation for more than 50 years. We are committed to meeting the needs of this region now and for many years to come," said Murphy. "Our acute care partners rely on us to be able to serve complex patients – and our complexity is at the top 1 percent in the nation. Our Bartram hospital features the innovative technology, clinical expertise and proven treatments that we've been providing for more than 50 years at our University Campus hospital. We're excited to share the same level of excellence to patients in our new facility on our Bartram campus."

The Brooks Bartram campus currently includes a 100-bed skilled nursing facility, a three-story, 61-unit assisted living facility and two GREEN HOUSE® 12-bed memory care homes to provide specialized services for the aging population. When it opened nearly 10 years ago, the campus was planned to accommodate Brooks' future growth. Adding a rehabilitation hospital provides a continuum of post-acute services in this one location, making it a convenient option for patients, residents and guests.

Brooks is actively hiring nurses and therapists to join its award winning clinical team.

Photos can be downloaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2migmztvzxvql2r/AAAhjcGwb51S-u-vQjj_W6gha?dl=0

About Brooks Rehabilitation

For more than 50 years, Brooks Rehabilitation, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive source for physical rehabilitation services. As a nonprofit organization, Brooks operates one of the nation's largest inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S. with 160 beds, a second 60-bed inpatient hospital opening in April 2022, and a Center for Inpatient Rehabilitation in partnership with Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Brooks also has one of the region's largest home healthcare agencies, more than 40 outpatient therapy clinics, the Brooks Rehabilitation Medical Group, two skilled nursing facilities, assisted living and memory care. Brooks will treat more than 60,000 patients through its system of care each year. In addition, Brooks operates the Clinical Research Center, which specializes in research to advance the science of rehabilitation. Brooks also provides many low- or no-cost community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities.

For more information, visit BrooksRehab.org.

