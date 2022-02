Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — William Karlsson and Reilly Smith each had a goal and an assist, and Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to their third straight win, 4-0 over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.Brett Howden and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights.The Oilers have lost two of their last three.Midway through the first period, Shea Theodore found Howden with a long pass and he beat Oilers goalie Mike Smith, who was making his first start since missing the last eight games with a thumb injury. It was the 28th time in the last 34 games that the Oilers have allowed the first goal of the game.The Golden Knights added to their lead with 3:05 left in the opening period as Karlsson converted a pass from Smith on a two-on-none short-handed breakaway.Vegas made it 3-0 just three minutes into the second period as Pietrangelo scored his seventh of the season — his 500th career point.It only took 14 seconds into the third period for the Golden Knights to add to their lead as Smith snuck in a rebound for his 13th.NOTES: It was the third of four meetings this season between the Pacific Division rivals. The Oilers won both of the previous games in Las Vegas, by 5-3 and 3-2 scores. … Massive trade addition Jack Eichel is now participating in full practices for Vegas and could make his debut for the team as early as next week. … Out of the Oilers lineup were Kris Russell (undisclosed) and Mikko Koskinen (COVID). … Missing for the Knights were Eichel (neck), Alec Martinez (facial laceration), Adam Brooks (undisclosed) and Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed).UP NEXTGolden Knights: At Calgary Flames on Wednesday.Oilers: Host Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.___More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Brossoit earns 3rd career SO, Vegas blanks Oilers 4-0 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。