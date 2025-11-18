18.11.2025 06:38:57

Brother Industries To Supply Spot Cooler For Asian Games

(RTTNews) - Brother Industries, Ltd. has signed a partnership agreement with the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and Asian Para Games Organizing Committee for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 and the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026. As an official supplier, the company will supply its stationary spot cooler - PD-7100F - throughout the venue.

PureDrive is a spot cooler that achieves exhaust-heat-free operation with a CFC-free design. It can be used in a variety of locations, including warehouses, work sites, offices, and event venues. It employs Brother's two-stage evaporative cooling technology, TwinAqua.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:35 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Dienstag leichter erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte Verluste verbuchen. Die Börsen in Asien geben auch am Dienstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen