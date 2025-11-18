|
Brother Industries To Supply Spot Cooler For Asian Games
(RTTNews) - Brother Industries, Ltd. has signed a partnership agreement with the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and Asian Para Games Organizing Committee for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 and the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026. As an official supplier, the company will supply its stationary spot cooler - PD-7100F - throughout the venue.
PureDrive is a spot cooler that achieves exhaust-heat-free operation with a CFC-free design. It can be used in a variety of locations, including warehouses, work sites, offices, and event venues. It employs Brother's two-stage evaporative cooling technology, TwinAqua.
