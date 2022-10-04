Brother International Corporation Taps Social Media Comedians for New Video Series That Highlights Workplace Humor

The Cartridge Family, Presented by Brother aims to inspire every worker to bring their genuine, colorful self to the office, while producing quality work thanks to Brother Genuine ink and toner

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation today released The Cartridge Family, Presented by Brother, a new digital video series that humorously explores office life through the colorful lens of the Brother Genuine supply colors, CMYK- cyan, magenta, yellow and black.

Each of the five videos shares a relatable work scenario starring unique but familiar office personalities representing the perfect pair – the Brother Genuine supply colors we have come to rely on both in the office and at home, and your Brother printer. Brother selected social media influencers to bring these characters to life and provide comedic levity to the 9-5 culture, including Maya Murillo (Celia/Cyan), Landon Moss (Marcus/Magenta), Ceara Jane O'Sullivan (Yelena/Yellow), and Kara Morgan (Barbara/Black).

Gen Z and millennials are reimagining corporate culture, with a strong desire to show up as their genuine self in the workplace and exhibit freedom in how they get work done. With this series, Brother is tapping into these social trends to educate consumers on the benefits of putting your best team together to Print Confidently; Brother printers and Brother Genuine ink and toner are engineered to deliver the best possible results, every time.

Episode 1 - Monday Meeting : Meet the Cartridge Family and watch as they come together as a team to produce the best results on a work report, just as Brother Genuine CMYK ink and toner deliver just what you need for your best outcome.

- : Meet the Cartridge Family and watch as they come together as a team to produce the best results on a work report, just as Brother Genuine CMYK ink and toner deliver just what you need for your best outcome. Episode 2 - Phishing Scam : Know a colleague who is too trusting? Barbara teaches Marcus some deals are too good to be true, just like when you try to use a non-Genuine ink or toner, which can wreak havoc on your project output.

- : Know a colleague who is too trusting? Barbara teaches Marcus some deals are too good to be true, just like when you try to use a non-Genuine ink or toner, which can wreak havoc on your project output. Episode 3 - Overtime : Yelena and Marcus learn they need to work overtime to meet a new deadline and just like Brother Genuine supplies, they make sure they produce just what you need to deliver high quality results.

- : Yelena and Marcus learn they need to work overtime to meet a new deadline and just like Brother Genuine supplies, they make sure they produce just what you need to deliver high quality results. Episode 4 - Neighbors : Yelena and Celia remind us that it's always better to work together. CMYK come together to create a rainbow of colors to fit your printing needs.

- : Yelena and Celia remind us that it's always better to work together. CMYK come together to create a rainbow of colors to fit your printing needs. Episode 5 - Coffee Run: Cutting corners and costs has its consequences. Barbara quickly learns what you put in affects what you get out.

"At Brother, we are always trying to find new ways to make connections with our consumers," said Eric Dahl, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Brother USA. "That is part of the reason why we wanted to provide humorous and relatable content with The Cartridge Family video series alongside quality office supplies with Brother Genuine Ink and Toner. As we see more young professionals challenging corporate norms and sharing workplace commentary on social media, we want them to know Brother is always at their side to help them Print Confidently."

Brother Genuine ink and toner is specifically formulated for Brother printers as part of an entire printing system to produce the following:

Superior results : For rich black or vibrant color, every cartridge delivers high quality prints, consistent page yields and exceptional value.

: For rich black or vibrant color, every cartridge delivers high quality prints, consistent page yields and exceptional value. Precise engineering & design : Intelligently engineered and designed to perform optimally with Brother printers.

: Intelligently engineered and designed to perform optimally with Brother printers. High-quality outputs : Formulated to create stunning prints with vivid color, remarkable sharpness, and fade-resistant longevity.

: Formulated to create stunning prints with vivid color, remarkable sharpness, and fade-resistant longevity. Reliability & confidence: Combining unequalled quality, stellar performance, and consistentdependability, Brother Genuine Ink & Toner is the trusted choice for confident, worry-free printing.

In addition to video series, Brother has created a branded GIPHY page featuring The Cartridge Family content, releasing October 12th, to allow consumers to integrate their favorite Cartridge Family moment into their office chats, social posts and more. To use the campaign GIFs and assets, visit the Brother account at Giphy.com/BrotherUSA.

Watch all five episodes of The Cartridge Family, Presented by Brother at: Brother-usa.com/CartridgeFamily. For more information more about Brother genuine supplies, please visit Brother-usa.com/supplies/Why-Buy-Genuine-Ink-and-Toner.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

