|
16.12.2022 15:58:00
Broward County Library Director's Book Club Names Nine Selections for 2023
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs has announced nine 2023 titles for her popular, interactive Director's Book Club discussions, which take place both online and in-person at various libraries. The 2023 selections cover a wide range of perspectives, ethnicities and points of view.
"Each book is a great read and will make for truly interesting conversations," says Director Grubbs. "I can't wait to hear people share their reactions. Books bring us together and enlarge our world."
All Director's Book Club titles are available at Broward County Library, with some available in multiple formats including print and downloadable e-audiobooks or e-books. Free copies of Infinite Country by Patricia Engel, the NEA Big Read 2023 selection and January 2023 Director's Book Club selection, are available at all Broward County Library locations while supplies last.
- January: Infinite Country by Patricia Engel
- February: We Are the Light by Matthew Quick
- March: Wise Gals: The Spies Who Built the CIA by Nathalia Holt
- May: The Making of Asian America: A History by Erika Lee
- June: Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe
- The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson
- September: I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
- October: The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
- November: The Correspondents: Six Women Writers on the Front Lines of World War II by Judith Mackrell
Upcoming January 2023 Director's Book Club Dates
- January 9, Noon-1PM, Online (Register)
- January 18, 6-7PM, In-person at Imperial Point Branch (Register)
Participation is free and registration is requested.About Broward County Libraries
Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library systems in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division's 38 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broward-county-library-directors-book-club-names-nine-selections-for-2023-301705284.html
SOURCE Broward County Libraries
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAussagen der Notenbanken verunsichern Anleger: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag klar schwächer, der Dow Jones rutschte unter die 33.000-Punkte-Marke. Zum Wochenausklang ging es an den Märkten in Asien mehrheitlich abwärts.