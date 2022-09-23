Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.09.2022 16:10:00

Broward County Library's Marketing Section Wins Five National Awards

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County Libraries Division received five awards from the National Association of County Information Officers (NACIO) Awards of Excellence program, including two "Best in Class" awards, the competition's highest level of honor, given to only one entry per category.

Broward County Library Logo (PRNewsfoto/Broward County Libraries)

NACIO Awards of Excellence recognize outstanding public information and community outreach efforts by local governments.

"It is an honor to be recognized by our professional peers," says Broward County Libraries Director Allison Grubbs. "These awards spotlight our efforts to continually improve our customers' library experiences."

Broward County Library's 2022 NACIO Awards

NACIO is an affiliate of the National Association of Counties (NACo), with members from more than 3,000 counties nationwide. The 2022 NACIO Awards of Excellence were presented at an online award ceremony held in August. 

About Broward County Libraries
Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library systems in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division's 38 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broward-county-librarys-marketing-section-wins-five-national-awards-301632134.html

SOURCE Broward County Libraries

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kursverluste halten an: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Die US-Börsen gaben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen