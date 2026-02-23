Manhattan Associates Aktie
Brown Capital Dumps $42 Million of Manhattan Associates Amid Stock's 42% Pullback
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Feb. 17, 2026, Brown Capital Management sold 232,073 shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $42.42 million, based on the average closing price for the period. At quarter’s end, the position’s reported value fell by $53.51 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.The sale reduced the stake to 2.67% of reportable AUM, down from 3.54% before the quarter’s trading.As of Feb. 20, 2026, shares of Manhattan Associates were priced at $144.27, down 28.4% over the prior year and underperformed the S&P 500 by 42 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
