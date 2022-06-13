|
13.06.2022 14:22:55
Brown-Forman, Coca-Cola To Debut Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey And Coca-Cola RTD Cocktail
(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) and The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) announced a global relationship to debut the iconic Jack & Coke cocktail as a branded, ready-to-drink or RTD pre-mixed cocktail option.
The companies stated that Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola RTD, inspired by the classic bar cocktail, will be made with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola. The beverage will be available in markets around the world, with initial launch planned for Mexico in late 2022.
Lawson Whiting, CEO and President of Brown-Forman, said, "Brown-Forman has been a leader in the ready-to-drink category since we launched our first Jack Daniel's RTD more than 30 years ago. Coca-Cola perfectly complements Jack Daniel's and our existing RTD offerings, enabling us to accelerate expansion and continue to grow our business around the world."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVielfältige Belastungsfaktoren: US-Börsen schließen deutlich tiefer -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit deutlich negativer Tendenz. Auch der deutsche Leitindex setzte zu Wochenbeginn seine Kursverluste fort. Der Wall Street-Handel war am Montag von Verlusten geprägt. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich schlussendlich mit negativer Tendenz.