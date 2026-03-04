04.03.2026 14:46:49

Brown-Forman Q3 Earnings Decline, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B), a manufacturer of alcoholic beverages, Wednesday reported lower earnings for the third quarter compared to the same period last year. However, revenue increased by 2 percent.

Further, the company confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2026.

In the pre-market BF-B shares were trading up by 6.6%.

Quarterly earnings decreased to $267 million from $270 million of last year, although earnings per share increased to $0.58 from $0.57 of the prior year.

The company had reported a gain of $81 million on Equity method investment income same period last year which was absent this year.

However, revenue increased to $1.05 billion from $1.03 billion of previous year.

Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect organic net sales decline in the low-single digit range.

Additionally, the beverage firm declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2310 per share payable on April 1, to stockholders of record on March 9.

In pre-market activity, BF-B shares were trading at $30, up 6.69% on the New York Stock Exchange.

